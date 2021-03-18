Accepted students for the class of 2025 and potential students are invited to attend the livestream event "Class of 2025: A Virtual Welcome to the Penn State Community" hosted by Penn State President Eric Barron.

The event will take place at 4 p.m on March 25 and will last about an hour, according to Penn State News.

During the event, university leaders will discuss plans to phase to a full in-person instruction model for the fall semester. Other topics covered include ways to improve education and the college experience.

Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Penn State Greater Allegheny Chancellor Jackie Edmondson will join Barron for the livestream. Other faculty members and current students will also be a part of the discussion.

The livestream is available here.