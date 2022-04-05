Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications hosted its annual Dr. N.N. Oweida Lecture in Journalism Ethics this Tuesday with journalist and former U.S. Marine Glenn Proctor as the guest lecturer.

The lecture, which was established in 1994, is sponsored by Margaret L. Oweida in memory of her husband, Dr. N.N. Oweida, who was a surgeon from New Kensington, Pennsylvaina, according to Penn State's website.

Formerly, Proctor has been the assistant managing editor for the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, associate editor for The Star Ledger in Newark, New Jersey, and executive editor and vice president for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

During the lecture, Proctor talked about his work in the newsroom and some of the hardships he faced in his early years, saying that he never received a formal education in journalism ethics.

Proctor also discussed how his experience in the Marines and as an accounting major in college helped him adapt to journalism ethics.

“Ethics are really ethics — whether you’re a doctor or whether you’re a lawyer or whether you’re an accountant, they all have ethics rules, but they all surround themselves with, ‘Are you telling the truth?' 'Are you doing no harm?' 'Are you being accountable or transparent?’" Proctor said.

Proctor said it all comes down to one question — “Are you doing the right thing on behalf of the services that you’re providing and your clients?”

Proctor spoke on the dilemma journalists are currently facing.

“A lot of folks don’t trust journalists,” Proctor said. “Because of that, we have to do a much better job of explaining the difference between what is edited, embedded journalism versus opinion versus what is disinformation.”

The main point students should walk away with, Proctor said, is the importance of decision-making.

“We have a lot of decisions to make as journalists, so be decisive but also know the difference between right and wrong and make sure we adhere to the [Society of Professional Journalists] principles.”

Steve Sampsell, the director of strategic communications for the College of Communications, said everyone in that room can "benefit" from learning about journalism ethics.

“I think it’s easy to go half at journalism sometimes or think that’s enough,” Sampsell said. “I think it’s important for speakers like this to challenge students and say ,‘Hey, did you double check that?' [and] 'Why are you doing this?’ Those kinds of things, I think everybody can benefit from it.”

Christina Baker said she appreciated the perspectives and anecdotes Proctor brought that were different from what she’s been taught in the classroom.

“It was interesting to get some more anecdotes about what happens if you plagiarize and such,” Baker (junior-journalism and political science) said. "It confirmed the stuff I had learned before.”

Proctor said overall, journalism ethics affects the world as a whole.

"It’s incumbent upon all of us that we continue to push the message that good journalism exists, and hopefully we can push the public into that direction.”

Editor's note: Christina Baker is a former Daily Collegian news reporter.

