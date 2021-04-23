As part of Penn State's Justice Education Week, the university virtually hosted one of its own Thursday, philosophy professor Eduardo Mendieta, to discuss prison abolition.

The free event was open to all students.

The prison abolition movement seeks to reduce or eliminate the prison system. According to the New York Times, "abolition means not just the closing of prisons but the presence, instead, of vital systems of support that many communities lack."

During the virtual stream, Mendieta recounted his time with Angela Davis, political activist, and how she shaped his views on prison abolition.

Mendieta described what he called the “political, psychic, social and symbolic economy of the prison-industrial complex.”

Politically, Mendieta said prisons “massively disenfranchise African Americans and other racial minorities.”

Psychologically, “we enable a routine of denial,” Mendieta said. “Out of sight, out of mind. Those are not our problems. They are criminals.”

Economically, Mendieta described prisons as “economic machines.” Prisons extract wealth through “dispossession and expulsion from the economy,” Mendieta said.

Mendieta wrote a book with Davis titled “Abolition Democracy: Beyond Empire, Prisons, and Torture” and has dedicated his time to educating students on the topic.

During the lecture, Mendieta spoke about his time teaching a course, which he called “Quest of the Hero," at Benner Township Correctional Institution, his time with Angela Davis and his opinions on the state of prison abolition in this nation.

“I was teaching different age groups, different races,” Mendieta said. “I taught a transgender woman in a men’s correctional facility.”

Mendieta became emotional when he discussed a student who was sentenced to life as a minor. He said teaching the course meant much more than just the content he was teaching.

As much as Mendieta said he liked teaching this course, he had to step back to take care of his health.

In the spring of 2004, Mendieta began his work with Davis, teaching a course titled “Radical Penalty Graduate."

During this time, Davis said he came to the conclusion that the torture being imposed on the Iraqi people were taken from the “playbook” of American prisons.

These types of thoughts inspired Mendieta to pursue the topic further, he said.

Mendieta related his studies to past and present national events.

“The relentless killing of African Americans with impunity by the police is comparable to actions that took place over a hundred years ago,” Mendieta said.

Because of this, Mendieta said, abolitionism is an “unfinished task” and it has been an unfinished task since the beginning of the civil war.

