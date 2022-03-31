Over 60 in-person, hybrid and virtual events have been scheduled for April 4-8 for Penn State Startup Week, according to a release.

Students from all Penn State campuses will have the opportunity to “explore innovation and entrepreneurship, learn from passionate changemakers, and connect with industry leaders from diverse backgrounds” as well as submit projects for the student pitch competition.

James Delattre, associate vice president for research and director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Commercialization, said “students can connect and learn from successful alumni, explore entrepreneurship and emerging technology and learn firsthand from founders who have built impactful businesses.”

While open to all Penn State students, attendees are encouraged to check the Startup Week schedule to check the event details and confirm whether registration is required, according to a release.

This year's topics include:

A panel discussion of “Women Trailblazers: Securing Capital in a Male-Dominated Space” will occur at 7:15 p.m. on April 4 at Penn State Innovation Hub, Room 603

A panel discussion of “Pandemic Pivot: Innovation in Business During COVID-19” will occur at 7:15 p.m. on April 5 at Penn State Innovation Hub, First Floor

Keynote Speaker JT Marino will host “Cultivating Communities: Entrepreneurship’s Role in our Economy” at 6 p.m. on April 6 at Penn State Innovation Hub, Room 603

A panel discussion of “Strengthening Society: How Entrepreneurship Benefits Our World” will occur at 7:15 p.m. on April 6 at Penn State Innovation Hub, Room 603

