Clear weather lasted Friday afternoon for Penn State Student Orientation and Transition Programs' first Equity and Inclusion Carnival on the HUB-Robeson lawn.

The carnival strived to create a greater sense of community bonding among sophomore students — who spent much of last year either at home or in dorm rooms throughout online learning — and showcase resources available to students.

Vendors from downtown State College catered food, and there were 150 buffalo wing cases from Wings Over, a nearby restaurant on Hamilton Street.

Angelica Case and Anne Neely were operating the Wings Over table after hearing about the event and being commissioned into service by the school.

“It was easy for us to prepare — this isn’t one of those orders that had a thousand different wings to make,” Neely said.

And not to mention, it was a fun time for both of them to be outside on a beautiful day with hundreds of students, Case and Neely said.

Penn State’s initiative to highlight diversity with an event like this — with so many different tables to visit and activities to enjoy — really showed the school cared, Case said.

Some students said they didn’t hear about the event until they heard the memorable tones of Pitbull playing from across the lawn.

“This is a really cool event, and I’m really excited to see all of the change that students here are able to accomplish with this,” Mackenzie Popovich said.

Popovich (sophomore-arts and science) and her friend Rachel Tambor said they felt the event did a good job highlighting the different kinds of diversity that make Penn State special.

“I don’t know if I am the most qualified on this, but I think this event highlights everyone’s background — where people are from, their religion and their experiences,” Tambor (sophomore-psychology) said.

Seniors Remick Saler and Cate Janac agreed with Tambor.

“This is a good event to show support for everyone and show that Penn State cares,” Saler (senior-architecture) said.

Many of the tables were not directly associated with Penn State but still sought to show support for a cause.

Denise Salters and Rachel Galloway said the event highlighted available student resources for those struggling to adjust to college life.

Salters said she serves as assistant director for Penn State’s Health and Wellness branch of Student Affairs, and she helped organize the table to show students the resources available to them.

Students who arrive at Penn State — regardless of background — all deserve to have the proper resources available to them, Salters said, and being able to highlight such resources really shows Penn State and its umbrella organizations are looking out for them.

Galloway, assistant director at Penn State’s Spiritual and Faith Community, shared a similar sentiment.

“This school has so many resources,” Galloway said. “This event brings all that together and shows us as one big community.”

Silvia Barboza, a member of Latin sorority Mu Sigma Upsilon, believes that this event, being the first of hopefully many, will bring more and more people together.

“This event is so fun, and I hope people begin to get that picture in their heads of Penn State and this event together, and it spurns action with our great school,” Barboza (senior-chemical engineer) said.

