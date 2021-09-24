Penn State’s Horticulture Club will host its main fundraiser of the fall semester — the Horticulture Show — from Oct. 23-24, according to primary contact Emily Betler.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24, according to Betler, and will be held in the Penn State Ag Arena across from Beaver Stadium.

Mums, trees, shrubs, apples, cider, bulbs and more will be available for purchase, Betler said.

The Horticulture Club includes students who are studying horticulture, plant science or landscape contracting and intend to pursue a career in it, according to Betler.

While proceeds will help fund the annual Horticulture Show, leftover proceeds will help reduce costs for recreational club activities and send members to “industry-related competitions, the release said.

