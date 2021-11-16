You are the owner of this article.
Penn State honors college founder Joan Schreyer dies

PennState Schreyers Honors College

PennState Schreyers Honor College entrance at The Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pa. on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

 Jackson Fung

Joan Schreyer, who founded the Schreyer Honors College with her husband William Schreyer, died early Tuesday morning from a "short illness," according to Schreyer Honors College Dean Patrick Mather.

"It goes without saying that this loss is profound to our community, and our deepest condolences are with the Schreyer family, their friends and all their loved ones," Mather wrote in a letter to the Schreyer community.

Mather said Penn State will announce memorial service arrangements shortly.

"The vision and generosity of the Schreyer family is timeless," Mather wrote in the letter," and we are most grateful for everything they have given to create this remarkable experience for scholars at Penn State.

