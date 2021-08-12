Penn State Homecoming announced Thursday it will hold in-person festivities during Homecoming Week — leading up to the homecoming game against Illinois on Oct. 23.

According to a release, Penn State Homecoming had previously considered both online and in-person activities for community members, but its Executive Committee decided in-person events will be possible in a "safe and responsible manner."

For example, mask mandates for Homecoming Week will follow any guidelines set by Penn State at the time, the release said.

Penn State Homecoming encouraged students to check its social media accounts for updates and details on Homecoming Week and the Homecoming Parade, which will take place Oct. 22.

Local and state coronavirus guidelines will continue to be monitored by the Executive Committee leading up to events, the release said.

