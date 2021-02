Amid the backdrop of Penn State’s virtual THON, Penn State Homecoming released its 2021 theme ”Together, State Prevails" on Saturday.

The theme aims to focus on the Penn State community’s responses to experiences from 2020 events.

Homecoming will be a weeklong event, taking place from Oct. 17-23. The parade will happen on Oct. 22 with the football game against the University of Illinois on Oct. 23.

Both in person and virtual events are being planned.