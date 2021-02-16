Penn State Homecoming has announced 2021 Homecoming week will take place has Sunday, Oct. 17-23.

The 2021 Homecoming game will be on Oct. 23 against the University of Illinois. The annual parade is planned for Oct. 22

Depending on the coronavirus regulations during that time, the Homecoming executive committee is considering both online and in-person activities to celebrate the 2021 Homecoming week festivities, according to a press release.

Homecoming week was initially scheduled for Oct. 10-16 with a game against the University of Illinois on Oct. 16. After changes to Penn State's 2021 football schedule on Feb. 5, Homecoming announced it would revise its plans.

