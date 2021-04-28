Penn State Homecoming announced John Colaneri as 2021 Homecoming Grand Marshal during its virtual Legacy celebration on Wednesday. According to a release, the Grand Marshal is someone who has made achievements within their field and who represents Penn State's mission.

Colaneri has starred in several home makeover shows on HGTV and on DIY Network as an American TV personality. He graduated from Penn State in 2003 with a Bachelor's of science for labor and industrial relations and a minor in business management.

The organization's Homecoming Executive Committee is considering both online and in-person activities based on university-sponsored regulations for the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

Penn State Homecoming will be hosting an in-person Legacy event Thursday on HUB-Robeson Center lawn from 5-7 p.m.

