The Penn State Homecoming Executive Committee announced Friday the dates of 2022 homecoming week — Oct. 16-22, according to a release.

The football game against will be against Minnesota’s Golden Gophers on Oct. 22, and the week will include the Homecoming Parade on Oct. 21, the release said release.

No plans have been released for additional activities and events during the week, but the release said any in-person festivities “will follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], Pennsylvania and University guidelines” regarding the mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes after the committee revealed the theme of this year’s homecoming — “One Community, Forever a Home” — Feb. 19.

