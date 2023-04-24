Penn State Homecoming announced on Monday that Gregory Drane, director of the Penn State Blue Band, was selected as the 2023 Honorary Grand Marshal.

According to the release, the Honorary Grand Marshal is "someone who has gone above and beyond in positively contributing to the local community, making notable achievements in their field of study and career path, while representing the values that Penn State Homecoming emulates.”

In addition to directing the Blue Band, Drane oversees Penn State Athletic Bands program.

In February, Penn State Homecoming announced Homecoming 2023 will be Oct. 8-14, and the theme will be “Illuminate the Lion Within.” The logo was revealed during halftime of the Blue-White game.

