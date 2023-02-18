During Saturday afternoon of THON Weekend in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State Homecoming announced its 2023 theme will be "Illuminate the Lion Within."

Penn State Homecoming's Executive Committee members were introduced on stage during the theme presentation.

"Everyone who has had an encounter with Penn State has been touched by the spirit of the lion," April Komal, the 2023 Homecoming Executive Director, said. "Even though we come from different backgrounds, we are one community, forever a home, united by the lion within."

