Penn State Homecoming announced Jaylen Carr and DeAndre Malcolm as its 2021 Guide State Forward Award winners during Saturday's home football game against Illinois.

Malcolm (senior-public relations) and Carr (senior-civil engineering) were selected out of 10 students on the court for the award.

Malcolm is also minoring in Spanish, is the president of the Penn State Student Black Caucus, a Penn State representative for the National Millennial/GenZ Community, co-founding member of the Bellisario Alliance for Multicultural Students and a resident assistant in East Halls.

Carr is a Millennium Scholar, RA in West Halls, treasurer for the National Society of Black Engineers, social chair for the American Society of Civil Engineers, mentor for BLUEprint Peer Mentoring Group, mentor for Multicultural Engineering Program, vice president of the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and vice president of standards for the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Awarded to students who demonstrate "leadership" and "community service," the award was established in 2018 to eliminate the gendered titles of "Homecoming King and Queen," according to Penn State Homecoming.

