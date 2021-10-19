Penn State's four various Homecoming Courts were announced ahead of the Homecoming football game against Illinois Saturday.

Beginning in 2018, Penn State Homecoming eliminated the gendered titles of “Homecoming King and Queen" and set ratio of male to female representation, which has continued this fall in an "effort to embrace diversity and gender inclusivity within our community."

Rather than be crowned "Homecoming King and Queen," two students from the court will be recognized with the Guide State Forward Award.

The Student Court is made up of 10 students who demonstrate leadership and community service while embracing their academic opportunities:

Alaa Ali Abdou is a senior studying biomedical engineering and has been involved in THON, Camp Kesem, the Muslim Student Association, FreshStart PR and Lion Ambassadors, as well as a Regeneron Campus Ambassador.

Allison Schlegel is a senior corporate innovation and entrepreneurship major who is the captain of the Penn State Women’s Soccer team and president of the Student Athlete Advisory Board.

Celeste Good is majoring in Women’s Studies, is the president of Penn State Queer and Trans People of Color, the vice president of the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus, the personal trainer of the official dance team of the Caribbean Student Association, Island Fever, among being involved in athletics.

DeAndre Malcolm is a senior majoring in public relations with a minor in Spanish. DeAndre is the president of the Penn State Student Black Caucus, a Penn State representative for the National Millennial/GenZ Community, co-founding member of the Bellisario Alliance for Multicultural Students and a resident assistant in East Halls.

Erin Boas is an international relations major who is the president of the Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association and was a University Relations Captain for Homecoming 2020.

Iris Cholula Lopez is a senior majoring in education and public policy and double minoring in psychology and social justice in education. Lopez is a first-generation college student, the president of the Mexican-American Student Association at Penn State, the vice president of Multicultural Greek Council and a sister of the Beta Lambda chapter of the Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc.

Jaylen Carr is majoring in civil engineering and is a Millennium Scholar, RA in West Halls, treasurer for the National Society of Black Engineers, social chair for the American Society of Civil Engineers, mentor for BLUEprint Peer Mentoring Group, mentor for Multicultural Engineering Program, vice president of the Gamma Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and vice president of Standards for the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Jess Strait is a senior studying applied data sciences with a minor in entrepreneurship and certificate in information sciences and technology. Strait is a founding member and president of Days for Girls PSU, a Penn State Schreyer Honors College scholar and teaching assistant for Entrepreneurial Leadership. Strait will co-instruct a Students Teaching Students course next semester on menstrual equity.

Laura Michelle Guay will graduate after this semester with a degree in biobehavioral health and French and Francophone Studies and a minor in global health. Guay has been involved in Penn State's College of Health and Human Development as a team collaborator and research assistant in labs and previously worked as a tennis instructor with Campus Recreation.

Nora Van Horn is a senior majoring in philosophy, global and international studies, and Chinese, with a minor in civic and community Engagement. Van Horn joined the Student Sustainability Advisory Council and Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, created the Department of Sustainability with in the UPUA and has been a member of the University Park Student Fee Board.

The Penn State Homecoming University Court is made up of faculty and staff who have continually impacted students:

Haley Staub graduated in 2018 from the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and Schreyer Honors College and then became assistant director of volunteer programs within Penn State’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.

Lee Ahern is an associate professor of advertising and public relations in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, director of the Science Communication Program and a senior research fellow at the Arthur W. Page Center for Integrity in Public Communication.

Dr. Maria Vinca is an assistant teaching professor in psychology and licensed psychologist. Vinca is also the faculty advisor to a new student organization called Lions Project — aimed at preventing suicide.

Dr. Stephanie Danette Preston is the associate dean for Graduate Educational Equity and the graduate school chief diversity officer in the Office of the Vice Provost for Graduate Education and dean of the Graduate School.

The Penn State Homecoming Graduate Court is made up of graduate students who have succeeded in higher education:

Cierra Chandler is a third-year Ph.D. student in the material science and engineering. Chandler earned her bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University, where she was involved with the National Society of Black Engineers and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. She is a SLOAN scholar, National Science Foundation Computational Materials Education and Training fellow, part of Penn State's Multicultural Engineering Graduate Association and the Black Graduate Student Association.

Erin Griffon is a second-year graduate student studying cybersecurity and international development in Penn State's School of International Affairs. Griffon graduated in 2020 from Penn State's College of the Liberal Arts with a major in international relations/politics and a minor in Middle Eastern studies. Griffon was a Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholar for the U.S. Department of State and the president and founder of the Middle Eastern Studies Club as well.

Hannah Nolte is a third-year Ph.D. candidate in the industrial engineering program in the College of Engineering. Nolte earned her bachelor's in physics and honors psychological science from Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota. She completed a master's in industrial engineering at Penn State as well. Nolte has been a leader and member in the Graduate Women in Engineering Group, Graduate and Professional Student Association, Graduate Council Student Caucus, and the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society at Penn State.

Shaheed Soligné is a second-year graduate student and Thomas R. Pickering Fellowship Recipient at Penn State's School of International Affairs. Shah studied at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the Université Internationale de Rabat in Morocco. He is also a veteran of the U.S Army, serving from 2012 to 2018, speaks 7 languages and is classically trained in operatic performance.

Penn State Homecoming's Alumni Court is made up of those continuing the university's traditions and legacy as alumni:

Brett W. Mauser has graduated from Penn State Harrisburg twice and earned a master's of public administration as well as the Graduate Certificate in public budgeting and financial management, the Graduate Certificate in public sector human resource management and a bachelor's in public policy. He was recognized in 2019, by the School of Public Affairs and the American Society for Public Administration as a Next Generation Leader in the field of public administration and was the 2015 recipient of the Kenneth W. Masters Award in Public Policy.

Meghan Maffey is a 2017 graduate of Penn State's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications in journalism and English. Maffey lives in the Washington, D.C. area and is from New Jersey.

Sarah Andzulis graduated with a bachelor's in labor and industrial relations from Penn State and a master's in human resource development from Villanova University. She currently serves as the assistant vice president of human resources for Tokio Marine North America Services. She has spent nine years in regional HR and corporate associate relations roles at Nationwide Insurance, and previously, she held human resources positions in the manufacturing industry, beginning her career at Dana Corporation in 1999.

Wil Dunn graduated from Penn State 2020 with a degree in health policy and administration. He has worked in executive search for quantitative finance and tech startups at Integra Advisors in Holmdel, New Jersey. At Penn State, Dunn was involved in THON, Lion Ambassadors and the Penn State Class Gift Campaign.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE