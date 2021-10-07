Penn State hosted David Hayes-Bautista for a virtual keynote Wednesday titled "The Latino Health Paradox" as part of its series of events in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Around 125 participants attended via Zoom to hear Hayes-Bautista, director of the University of California, Los Angeles's Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture, speak about the "mystery behind Latinx epidemiological outcomes."

Hayes-Bautista’s quest to investigate the Latino epidemiology paradox started in the 1970s when he attended college at the University of California, Berkeley, where he developed his voice in the community by completing acts of public service.

“By dedicating myself to public service, I was developing my voice that was to serve me in research 50 years later,” Hayes-Bautista said.

When he stepped into the role as the founding executive director for La Clinica de la Raza to give health care to Latinos, he said he unknowingly created a clinic with his partners to serve the Latino community for 50 years later, and it became one of the “major healthcare providers” in Oakland, California.

While an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley, Hayes-Bautista said he detected a disparity in what the government’s projection of California’s demographic would be in the future compared to his personal views.

He said he realized the Latino community grew substantially due to his work at La Clinica de la Raza, and he wrote his first book — The Burden of Support: Young Latinos in an Aging Society — with Werner O. Schink and Jorge Chapa.

Then, he said he made a prediction on how the 1980 U.S. Census would include the “Hispanic identifier” for the first time. His book correctly indicated the population rise of 15.1 million Latinos in California by 2030.

The NIMHD Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Framework depicts a model on addressing minority health and disparities, which is based on the risk factor model. A population with less income, less education and less access to health care would suffer more adverse health outcomes. Because of his study of the 1980 U.S. Census, Hayes-Bautista spoke about how the Latino community identified with this model.

Hayes-Bautista said the 1986 Vital Statistics of Los Angeles County changed his life.

“What gave me what I call my epidemiological epiphany is that for the first time, these data separated out Latinos from everybody else,” Hayes-Bautista said.

What began in the 1980 U.S. Census made its way into data and into a book, according to Hayes-Bautista, since Latinos were then separated from white individuals with “Spanish origin.”

Hayes-Bautista said by looking at the data, he found Latinos had a lower percent chance of dying of cancer, getting unintentional injuries and having a stroke among other health issues, which was in contrast to the NIMHD Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Framework.

Then, he said he used this data and found an epidemiological norm between Latinos and other Hispanic subgroups “totally unpredicted” by the other models in use.

During the presentation, Hayes-Bautista identified the Latino community as “Indo-Afro-Oriento-Ibero America.”

“We are more than just Hispanic or Latinx,” Hayes-Bautista said.

The migration and displacement of Hispanics and Latinos throughout history that marked the origins of Hispanics and Latinos broadly are why he said he argued in favor of the Indo-Afro-Oriento-Ibero America scientific definition.

Hayes-Bautista said he believes being “Latino” is due to the narrative — not genetics.

“For me, nobody is born Latino. We become Latino over the course of our lives,” Hayes-Bautista said. “We have 60 million Latinos in this country — that means we have 60 million different ways to experience Latino.”

