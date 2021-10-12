Old Main, landscape

Old Main on Monday, May 31, 2021 in University Park, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

From Monday through Friday this week, Penn State is holding a Second-Year Appreciation Week, which will include a group photo for the class of 2024 Friday.

The week of events include:

  • An "exclusive" laptop sticker giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday on the first floor of the HUB-Robeson Center
  • Free donuts beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of the HUB until supplies run out
  • Free fountain drinks all day Thursday at the HUB Food Court, Sbarro and Burger King
  • Old Main Bell Tower Tours from 1-4 p.m. and class of 2024 photo at 4 p.m. Friday on Old Main lawn

Second-year students interested in participating in the events must download the Corq app and register within the app, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

