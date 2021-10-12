From Monday through Friday this week, Penn State is holding a Second-Year Appreciation Week, which will include a group photo for the class of 2024 Friday.

The week of events include:

An "exclusive" laptop sticker giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday on the first floor of the HUB-Robeson Center

Free donuts beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of the HUB until supplies run out

Free fountain drinks all day Thursday at the HUB Food Court, Sbarro and Burger King

Old Main Bell Tower Tours from 1-4 p.m. and class of 2024 photo at 4 p.m. Friday on Old Main lawn

Second-year students interested in participating in the events must download the Corq app and register within the app, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

