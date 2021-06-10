After a donation of more than $500,000 to Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art, 1966 history alumnus Jason Kogan will receive a special exhibition gallery in his name.

Kogan’s exhibition is slated to open in 2023 with the museum’s new facility at The Arboretum at Penn State.

But the gallery will not be Kogan’s only contribution to the university — he pledged to follow his donation to the Palmer with a $100,000 gift to the university's Jewish Studies program. The endowment will establish the Jason D. Kogan Faculty Research Fund.

Donations were also made by Kogan to the College of Arts and Architecture and the Department of Art History, though amounts were not specified.

The inspiration for his contributions, Kogan said in a statement, were his late wife Lori and her love of museums, as well as his Jewish faith. He also said he wanted to establish a legacy for himself that will let the world know how his alma mater impacted his life.

Kogan’s contributions to Penn State are now a part of its “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” initiative, which aims to accomplish three specific goals — continuing higher education opportunities for all students regardless of financial state, creating unique out-of-the-classroom experiences and augmenting innovation, discovery and entrepreneurship in communities around the world.

