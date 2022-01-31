Throughout the spring semester, it's likely a lot of students, staff and faculty will catch the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State Matthew Ferrari said, but it’ll be more like a “nasty, annoying cold sick” — rather than “life-threatening hospitalization sick.”

But the rapid spread of omicron could prove to be “quite debilitating for all kinds of operations” besides health care, according to Ferrari, who is also a Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences career development professor and professor of biology at Penn State, including university instruction.

If professors test positive and are “unable to teach a course” or hospital staff members all become sick at the same time, Ferrari said it could prevent “critical care services” from progressing, and omicron could “cause a significant disruption” to everyday life at Penn State.

Despite Penn State’s coronavirus mitigation efforts, assistant professor of nursing Cara Exten said via email the “high number of cases” at University Park reflect “the higher transmission rate associated with the omicron variant.”

The week of Jan. 3-9 saw 434 positive tests at University Park, the week of Jan. 10-16 saw 539 and the week of Jan. 17-23 saw 631 — which are all higher than the previous record of 326 during the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021, toward the onset of Penn State’s COVID-19 Dashboard tracking procedures.

However, experts are beginning to see that “some large urban centers on the East Coast” may have “hit their peak of omicron cases,” Exten said, while other geographic areas are still experiencing a “steady rise in cases.”

According to Exten, some experts are “cautiously optimistic” that omicron will peak in February and be followed by a decline in positive cases. However, some experts have said Pennsylvania has already hit its peak.

“It's important to note that even after the peak as cases decline, cases will still be higher than the pre-omicron baseline for many weeks,” Exten said. “We should also remember that hospitalizations and deaths will peak a few weeks after cases.”

Therefore, Exten said “it is more important than ever” to continue to use “layered mitigation strategies,” including coronavirus vaccines, testing, masking and social distancing.

On Dec. 30, 2021, the university announced the spring semester would begin in person, with continued safety precautions like the university’s indoor masking requirement.

Following advice from Penn State's COVID-19 Operations Control Center, university leadership decided that "conditions [did] not warrant a move to remote learning and other activities to start the semester," the university said in its release.

Anna Ssentongo, assistant professor of surgery and public health at Penn State, said via email that similar to prisons and nursing homes, university campuses are “particularly at risk” for a “massive” spread of the coronavirus because of the “large number of people living in close proximity.”

“Of the 34 students I am currently teaching, I have seven students with COVID-19 right now,” Ssentongo said. “Nearly all are vaccinated, and some have had it before.”

Because of this, Ssentongo said she believes in-person instruction isn’t currently the best course of action.

To prevent omicron transmission and hospitalizations, Ferrari said everyone should be evaluating which in-person activities are “the important ones.”

“Is this thing that I’m doing important?” Ferrari asked rhetorically. “Is it important enough that it be in person? And is the risk to myself and others worth doing this thing?”

Ferrari also said “everyone should be wearing a mask” — but not just any mask.

“Gone are the days of the single-ply cloth masks and the neck gaiter pulled up over your nose,” Ferrari said, “so step up your mask game.”

Multi-ply paper masks like the N95 or the KN95 are “way more protective than the basic paper procedural masks,” but the procedural masks are still “better than the cloth masks,” Ferrari said.

Ferrari also recommended all members of the Penn State community receive a coronavirus booster shot since “there is evidence” that people can receive “the benefits of a booster in the matter of days,” whereas the primary vaccination series “might take four to six weeks” to receive protection.

In its release announcing in-person learning for the spring, Penn State said it encourages students, faculty and staff to receive coronavirus booster shots “as soon as possible” due to the omicron variant.

“We’re in a special case right now where we’ve got this rapidly moving wave,” Ferrari said, “and we’re really trying to react with fast moving interventions that can get ahead of it, and boosters and masks are fast — they show impact in seconds or days.”

