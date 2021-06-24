Penn State Health is looking to hire artists for future commissions and purchase samples of artwork from local artists to feature in the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and its office building in East Hempfield Township for both openings in fall 2022.

The center's plan is to acquire 480 art pieces that represent diversity, inclusivity and the history of Lancaster, according to a release.

Penn State Health also said it is searching for different interpretations of the theme, and all forms of art are welcome, according to the release.

Submissions are due July 16, and the submission guidelines for artists can be found here.

Anyone with further questions can contact Pam Nickell at nickell@aesthetics.net.

