Penn State Health announced Wednesday it will administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5 to 17 at vaccination sites in Berks, Centre, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 5 to 11 year olds are now authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Patrick Gavigan, pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Penn State Health Children's Hospital, and Jeanette Gibbs, senior vice president for ambulatory care at Penn State Health, discussed the process and importance of children being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Gibbs said vaccinations will be provided by appointments, which are in high demand.

The first day children can receive the dose will be Saturday, and all appointments are already full, according to Gibbs.

To schedule an appointment through Penn State Health, Gibbs said parents can visit its website or call 844-774-8883.

According to Gavigan, the new age group of children will receive a third of the dosage given to adolescents, young adults and adults. All children, regardless of height or weight, will receive 10 micrograms of the Pfizer vaccine.

The three-week time frame between both Pfizer doses will remain the same, however, Gavigan said.

Appointments for children and adults will be scheduled on opposite days to ensure accuracy with administering doses, Gibbs said.

According to Gibbs, some Pennsylvania school districts have reached out for more information. Since a parent or guardian must be present while their child receives the vaccine, school districts will most likely be unable to host vaccination sites during the school day.

“We believe that what we have set up for the pediatric population will run smooth,” Gibbs said.

While Gavigan said he encourages the younger population to receive the Pfizer vaccine, he understands the common fear of needles for children.

“Try to be as straightforward with kids as you can,” Gavigan said.

By telling children it will help keep their younger siblings, grandparents and others safe, Gavigan said it may help them understand the reasoning behind being vaccinated.

