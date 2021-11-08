On Oct. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended certain individuals in the United States, such as those 65 or older, receive a coronavirus vaccine booster shot.

Catharine Paules, an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and assistant professor of medicine at Penn State, said there is not “a lot of data in terms of the effectiveness” of booster shots, but the goal of the shot is to “boost the immunity back to where it was a month or so after the initial vaccine series.”

“In places like Israel that were vaccinated early, over time, effectiveness against symptomatic illness from COVID has started to drop, and we’ve seen that in the United States as well,” Paules said. “Effectiveness against serious outcomes like hospitalization and death has remained quite good… so getting the vaccine continues to be a great way to keep you out of the hospital.”

Paules said the initial data out of Israel is “good,” and “the effectiveness is indeed boosted back up after the booster dose,” but she is unsure of “how long that will last.”

Nicole Osevala, chief of the division of geriatric medicine at Hershey Medical Center and the medical director for the post-acute care program at Penn State Health, said most people would say the expectation is the booster shot will provide at least “three to six months [of] increased immunity.”

However, she said “it could be less, [or] it could be more” because “the data on that aspect of boosters is still yet to be fully sorted through.”

Osevala said there have been “increasing numbers of breakthrough infections in our older adults who are fully vaccinated,” which she said “speaks to the decision based on the data in that population to administer boosters.”

“For our older adults, based on the safety data that was reviewed, the benefits of the booster far exceed any risk,” Osevala said.

Since she has worked directly with older patients during the pandemic, Osevala has recommended individuals wait to receive a booster shot if they have recently had a coronavirus breakthrough infection and were fully vaccinated.

Osevala said most older adults in her nursing and personal care homes have tolerated booster shots “really, really well,” and she has seen some “common side effects” like feeling tired, “but that's not unique to that population.”

She’s not observed any “serious, adverse events” related to the boosters either.

The CDC has both a “should” and “may” recommendation for certain demographics when determining if they should get a booster shot, which Paules said is an “important caveat” to have.

Infectious Disease Nurse Manager at Penn State University Health Services Valerie Fulton said she’d like to take booster shots on more of a “case-by-case basis,” and this is something she wishes “people would talk with their physicians about or their health care provider.”

According to the CDC, anyone who is 18 years or older and received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is now eligible for a booster shot.

And, individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are now eligible for a booster if they are 65 years or older — or over 18 and have underlying medical conditions, live in a long-term care setting, or live or work in high-risk settings.

Looking to the future, Osevala said she believes “at some point, everybody will be offered a booster.”

Paules also said recommendations are “constantly changing” and might not be the same from week to week.

“That’s actually a good thing because that means the scientific community is responding as new data comes out and reacting to that data rather than getting stuck on recommendations that now maybe aren’t supported by the current data,” Paules said. “It’s important to keep an eye out for those recommendations as things proceed.”

Though data for booster shots is still young, Paules, Osevala and Fulton all stressed the effectiveness of the primary vaccination series and data that supports it.

“The whole idea is we’re trying to keep the public safe,” Fulton said, “and the best way to do it is to get vaccinated.”

