Penn State head fencing coach Wes Glon to resume position immediately following lift in suspension

Penn State head fencing coach Wes Glon was reinstated and will return to his position immediately after the U.S. Center for SafeSport “lifted” his three-year suspension following a hearing before an arbitrator, according to Penn State Athletics Monday.

Glon was originally placed on the three-year suspension Aug. 16 by SafeSport, and Adam Kaszubowski was instated as interim head fencing coach following Glon's alleged misconduct and suspension.

The suspension was enacted following Glon's failure to report sexual misconduct allegations against assistant coach George Abashidze, abuse of process and retaliation, according to the SafeSport website.

On May 5, 2020, Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ Club in North Carolina, filed a complaint for alleged sexual misconduct against Abashidze.

Oldham alleged on a Dec. 12, 2017 flight from Portland, Oregon, an intoxicated Abashidze seated next to her persisted with "sexual overtures" for several hours, which eventually escalated to physical assault.

According to Oldham, the two coaches attempted to intimidate her into silence by allegedly telling her no one would believe her and implied they would "make sure of that."

She also alleged Glon insisted Abashidze apologize to her, which would be "sufficient for [Oldham] to drop the matter," Glon allegedly said.

Abashidze was placed on administrative leave in September 2018.

Oldham alleged Glon and Abashidze launched a "defamation campaign" against her in the competitive fencing world in 2018, leading to harassment from colleagues.

On Oct. 14, Glon was granted a motion to be dismissed from claims of his failure to report sexual misconduct allegations against former assistant coach George Abashidze, according to court documents.

According to the Monday release, Penn State Athletics said the case was “appropriately adjudicated,” allowing for Glon to resume his position as head fencing coach.

“Penn State was not involved in the confidential SafeSport hearing process," according to Kristina Petersen, Penn State’s associate athletics director for strategic communications.

