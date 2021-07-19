During its July meeting, Penn State’s Board of Trustees debated and passed an agenda item which changed its policy surrounding the process of rescission of university honors.

The policy gave the President of Penn State discretion on rescinding awards or honors given by the university, a process previously debated by the full Board of Trustees. The granting of these same awards, though, will still be done through a review and vote by the Board of Trustees.

Though no specific reversal of honors was discussed, the policy met some opposition among trustees, who sought to retain the board’s traditional role in the process. Ultimately, after brief debate, the policy passed with a vote of 22-9.

