Stipends for Penn State graduate assistants are increasing by 3% starting fall 2022, according to university president Neeli Bendapudi and executive vice president and provost Nick Jones' announcement made on June 16.
Penn State offers a stipend, subsidized healthcare, full tuition remission and fee waivers as a part of graduate assistantships, according to the university.
Students conducting research for their degree requirements and graduate teaching assistants instructing undergraduate classes are eligible for these financial benefits.
Half-time graduate assistants currently receive a minimum of $21,375 in stipend, according to the university, and the 3% increase would account for approximately $641 at the minimum level of stipend.
With the medical insurance premium rates continuing to rise, the university said it managed to negotiate a .78% rate for graduate student premiums compared to the 6% increase trend around Pennsylvania.
80% of the annual medical premium for graduate assistants, trainees and fellows at Penn State is subsidized by the university, along with 75% subsidized for dependent coverage, according to the university.
