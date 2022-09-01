Tonight’s kickoff against Purdue marks not only the beginning of a new football season, but also the return of ‘One Big Week’, a week-long challenge among Big Ten institutions to fight student food insecurity and support quality education.

For one week beginning Wednesday, donations made to Tackle Student Hunger Fund through the event website will count toward the fundraiser, according to a release.

Tackle Student Hunger Fund is a central resource that “supports food pantries across the Commonwealth,” according to a release.

This year features a special head-to-head Food Pantry Challenge between Penn State and Purdue where Penn State supporters are encouraged to “beat the Boilermakers TWICE” by raising the most support before midnight on Friday.

The release encourages supporters to participate in the theme days.

Friday: The theme is "Big Pride," which encourages supporters to wear school colors.

Tuesday: The "Big Vision" theme is inspired by Founder's Day — a day meant to celebrate each institution's origin and common purpose in education.

Wednesday: Supporters can donate in honor of innovation and hope for the future during the "Big Tomorrow: Future is Now" theme.

Penn State has raised $47,190 for the cause as of Thursday.

