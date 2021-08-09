The Penn State Go mobile app — the university's official app for coordinating digital resources — now offers a “family-specific experience” for parents and relatives of University Park students, according to a release.

Families can download the app from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the release said. Once downloaded, users can change the app’s settings by selecting the “Change App Experience” and “Parents and Families” options.

According to the release, the new app features allow families to access information like the “Parent and Family Experience” portal, LionPATH, LionCash+ Deposit and many other resources to make college planning and the adjustment process easier.

The director of the Penn State Parents Program, Cyndy Hill, said the partnership with Penn State Go works to “meet the needs of our parents and families.”

“Penn State Go complements our existing communications and provides an additional way for families to connect to the university,” Hill said.

The parents and families experience will be used Oct. 8-10 during Parents and Families Weekend at University Park to distribute event schedules and important information, the release said.

The content available through the app's parents and families experience will continue to develop as users submit feedback and suggestions, Penn State said.

