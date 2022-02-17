Penn State’s mobile app, Penn State Go, has added “full functionality” of the LionPATH Student Home Base, according to a release Thursday.

The new “fluid” design will allow for a better and more modern user experience for students on mobile devices, the release said.

Advisers will also see these changes as they work with students using the “See What the Student Sees” functionality.

The update will be automatically applied to devices that already have the Penn State Go app installed, according to the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE