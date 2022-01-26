On Wednesday, Penn State's Gender Equity Center hosted Robin Brockelsby — an entrepreneur, speaker and leadership consultant — as the keynote speaker for Stalking Awareness Month, which began on Jan. 1.

In the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center, Brockelsby, who has advocated for stalking awareness for 20 years, shared her own experience with stalking as well as educate Penn State students on the issue of stalking.

Then, Brockelsby opened her discussion by asking the audience, “Have you ever had an experience in your life that you think about on a regular basis?”

“Mine was when I got a text message ‘life as you know it will never be the same,’” Brockelsby said.

She told the story of her stalking experience and shared the tools she wished she had, how to understand and recognize stalking, ways to stay safe and provided a list of resources specifically for Penn State students.

At Penn State, students have access to the National Domestic Hotline, Penn State Public Health and Safety, Victim Connect Resource Center and RAINN — the national sexual assault hotline — among other resources.

Next, Brockelsby spoke about the lack of education surrounding stalking, and how beginning to understand what it means to be stalked is the first step in keeping safe.

Having served as the president of Crisis Support Services of Nevada, she said she "didn't even know about" the crisis line back then.

“When they called me and invited me on the board, I told them I’m going to join because I know I would have called you the day I needed you most,” Brockelsby said.

Meeting with a Victim Advocate, Brockelsby said, allowed her to realize she wasn’t at fault for what was happening to her.

Guilt is a common feeling among survivors of stalking, sexual assault, domestic violence as well as other crimes targeting an individual to inspire fear, she said.

“It was that woman, that Victim Advocate, and that moment in that day that I realized 'oh my God, this is not my fault.' She gave me a list of the behaviors of stalking,” Brockelsby said. “I knew they were bad behaviors, but didn’t know they were considered stalking.”

Audience member Abby Wincott said she encourages her peers to come out to events such as this as a way to begin to understand the reality of stalking.

“Stalking is so much more prevalent than people realize and people should not just brush it off,” Wincott (sophomore-criminology) said.

In addition to self education, Brockelsby suggested staying fit and exercising, telling friends what's going on and “find a way to get your strength and empowerment back.”

She also recommended the app Tech Safety as well as turning off location services on cell phones.

Brockelsby left the audience with statistics about how often people are stalked and the most common age group, which is between the 18-24 range.

“Nearly one in seventeen people are stalked or experience stalking in their lifetime,” Brockelsby said.

These statistics shocked attendees, like student DJ Impavido, and brought attention to the likelihood of being a stalking victim, according to Brockelsby.

“My biggest takeaway is that I did not realize how much stalking happens on college campuses,” Impavido (senior-security risk analysis) said.

