Penn State's Gender Equity Center announced a series of security measures put in place for the "Love is Louder" event taking place from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall.

The event sponsored by the Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is being held in opposition to the "Pray the Gay Away" event run by student group Uncensored America, featuring alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

"Love is Louder" will have a series of security measures including PSU IDs, which are “required for entry,” a ban on bags of any kind and metal detectors set up at all entrances, according to the Gender Equity Center's tweet.

“We are putting these measures in place in order to provide the safest environment possible,” the post said.

