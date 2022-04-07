As rain trickled down, the Penn State Men Against Violence Walk gathered people — specifically men — at the HUB-Robeson Center to begin its advocacy march on campus.

The Penn State Gender Equity Center, the Interfraternity Council and other organizations collaborated to plan it.

Ben Caputo, vice president of health and safety of the IFC, said the walk was for speaking out against sexual violence on campus.

“There’s been a lot of sexual assault on campuses, around the country, especially here at Penn State,” Caputo (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “It’s just important that we do something to show that we’re in support of the people that have dealt with it and just speak out against it in general.”

Participants walked around near the HUB in solidarity.

Becca Geiger, assistant director for the Gender Equity Center, said Penn State used to hold the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes campaign, but the department wanted it to be more inclusive.

“Before I was here, they really wanted to be more inclusive of the fact that it’s not just women who are [survivors],” Geiger said. “Men themselves can be [survivors], as well as trans individuals, gender non-conforming, non-binary people.”

Jacob Dorchinsky, a member of the IFC, said he found the walk to be productive, and it stood in support of all sexual violence survivors.

“It showed that we have a lot of support for victims of sexual violence and that we stand in solidarity with those that have endured such horrible things,” Dorchinsky (freshman-cyber security) said. “We’re looking to make sure nothing like that happens again in the future and hopefully we see less of that on campus.”

