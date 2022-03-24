Rebecca Geiger, assistant director of Gender Equity Center at Penn State, said consent is “more than just one word.”

In Geiger’s view, consent is “the start of that conversation of being neutral and informed talking with that person your likes, dislikes, which you're OK with, what you're not OK with — what those boundaries are.”

Sexual consent can mean a “wide variety of activities and behaviors,” according to Geiger, and that’s why it should be more of an ongoing process of a conversation that is mutually informed.

“Anytime we want to change an activity or do something different, you need to get consent for that,” Geiger said.

Geiger said the “difference between having consent and not having consent is the difference between a mutual sexual activity and sexual assault and sexual violence.”

Consent for kissing is not the same as consent for sex, and that should be freely given and not obtained through coercion, force, manipulation, threat or intimidation, according to Geiger.

“Make sure to ask and clearly communicate with them,” Geiger said.

The reason why people hesitate to say “no” may not be a fear of violence or physical reaction but a fear that “they are going to stop texting me now or not want to hang out with me,” Geiger said.

Additionally, Geiger said someone may be afraid that saying “no” could lead to the termination of the relationship — so clear communication is “important.”

“Consent has to be something that both sides are willing to do on their own,” Yvette Willson, the director of the Gender Equity Center, said, and there “should never be any pressure and threats.”

As a Penn State student, Caroline Sliver, the director of communications for the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, said Penn State could do more in terms of student education on these topics.

“I think the Gender Equity Center on campus does great work in terms of educating students on consent, but Penn State's not doing enough,” Sliver said.

Penn State Student Affairs offers sexual assault services through University Health Services, according to its website.

Additionally, the university has an Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, which is “committed to fostering an environment free from sexual or gender-based harassment or misconduct,” its website said.

The website also said Penn State is “committed to providing support to those who may have been impacted by incidents of sexual or gender-based harassment or misconduct and may provide various resources and support services to individuals who have experienced one of these incidents.”

“Currently, we only get information regarding consent in first-year orientation,” Sliver said. “I think that something that we are considering how we could look into enacting it as the coalition or advocating for it is mandatory, anti-sexual violence training yearly.”

At Penn State’s New Student Orientation, students learn the “FRIES” acronym through the “Results Will Vary*” interactive musical, which defines “sexual consent and [talks] about sexual assault prevention.”

The acronym stands for “Freely given, Reversible, Informed, Enthusiastic, Specific,” according to the website.

Penn State also offers the “It’s On Us” educational video training and education program requests through its Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, according to the website.

Willson said she hopes more students can be aware of the Gender Equity Center’s services.

“That's always a challenge because if somebody has experienced something, they're not even going to know to reach out for help,” Willson said.

Sliver also said making students aware of the importance of consent is “the perspective and the framework under everybody on the Gender Equity Coalition.”

“The burden should not be on students to do the education about consent,” Sliver said. “Instead, what we can do is pressure administrators — those who are in charge… whether that be the first-year orientation curriculum and acting, yearly training.”

In October 2021, the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition partnered with South Halls Residence Life for a “Double Red Zone” sexual assault discussion about the rise in sexual assault cases last semester.

The red zone is the time from the beginning of the fall semester to Thanksgiving when most sexual assaults happen due to the increased vulnerability of incoming students, Sacha Smith, the coalition's event and programming director, said during the event.

Then in November 2021, Penn State President Eric Barron hosted a virtual town hall to address sexual misconduct in the university community, following the increase of University Park-issued Timely Warnings. During the fall 2021 semester, Penn State saw its highest number of reported sexual assaults — 25 — via Timely Warnings since fall 2016.

Willson said the most important action students can take is to “speak out” and “intervene, if you can.”

“Whether you are in class or out with friends, if you meet somebody is making a rape joke, or blaming a [survivor], speak up and say something about it,” Willson said.

Geiger said consent can be an “everyday concern” in various circumstances — such as giving friends a hug.

“Maybe they're not a hugger, or certainly in the coronavirus environment, some people may not be comfortable with hugs right now. So, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ and then they could say, ‘Absolutely yes’ or ‘no, but let’s do fist bump or elbow touches,’” Geiger said.

For Geiger, the “most important thing that you can do every day is just normalizing a consent culture,” which “doesn’t even have to be sexual consent.”

“Just making it a normal part of the conversation, and when we’re talking about sexual activities or romantic activities, making it normalized,” Geiger said. “Instead of as something that ruins the moment.”

