On July 7, the Pennsylvania General Assembly approved Penn State's nonpreferred appropriations bill as part of the commonwealth’s 2022-23 budget, according to a recent Penn State release.

Governor Tom Wolf signed into law a $42.7 billion package, which included a five percent funding increase for Penn State Agricultural Research and Extension, and for the first time, over $2 million in funding was provided for entrepreneurial organization Invent Penn State, according to the release.

However, it is the third year in a row in which state funding to the university has not increased, with the last raise from the state coming in the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the release.

Zack Moore, Penn State vice president for government and community relations, said he was disappointed the state "chose not to increase Penn State’s general support appropriation."

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said a “broader context” needed to be emphasized regarding state funding to the university and its programs.

“Inflationary pressures, revenue losses from the pandemic, demographic shifts and other factors driving cost, coupled with successive years of flat funding, pose significant challenges for the University and will require us to look deeply at our budget and spending in the coming year,” Bendapudi said in the release.

The release also stated a finalized operating budget and tuition and fees for the 2022-23 fiscal year has yet to be presented and approved by the Board of Trustees.

