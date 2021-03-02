While some of Penn State’s incoming freshmen decided to live on campus in the fall despite the coronavirus pandemic, others didn’t make it to campus until this spring.

Some freshmen found that waiting saved money and protected them from rising coronavirus cases on campus.

Ayden Herold said his decision to stay home was because of the high number of coronavirus cases, and that he could make money by working at home while taking online classes.

“I saw how high the number of coronavirus cases were in July, and I also believed that campus would be shut down after a few weeks,” Herold (freshman-journalism) said. “I figured I could stay home and make more money at my job as a barista.”

Katie Cepullio had a similar reason for completing the fall semester in the comforts of her own home.

“I live in State College, and I did not know what the future would hold in the dorms,” Cepuillo (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It was a constant question of whether or not we would be sent home, so staying eight minutes off campus was the easiest option.”

During the fall semester, many students had all of their classes online, which was the case for freshman Maha Vijayakrishnan. However, the change in his schedule to in-person classes pushed him to move to campus for the spring semester.

Vijayakrishnan (freshman-biology) said he has a few in-person classes that he wants to take during his freshman year, which influenced his decision to come back.

Declan Hanlon also decided to come back to campus for his two in-person classes for the spring semester and the “real college experience” after living at home in the fall.

“I definitely believe being on campus and attending classes in person instead of Zoom will make learning easier,” Hanlon (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I find it harder to pay attention and get involved in a class when it is Zoom or web based.”

The coronavirus has negatively affected many individuals' physical and mental health — and being home didn’t help for some.

“My mental health has likely been negatively affected,” Herold said. “I feel as though the change of scenery [on campus] is good for my mental health.”

Cepullio also said her mental health was affected from the “lack of social interaction” she had last semester.

“Even though it was an easy commute to campus and there were a lot of restrictions, I felt like many people were making connections even by seeing a familiar face in the hall,” Cepullio said.

On top of students' mental health being affected, their learning was affected due to the new format. Although many students chose to learn through Zoom, Viajakrishnan found he learns best in person in a school environment.

“I think being on campus will help me learn better. There are plenty of study environments that will help me concentrate and not be distracted,” Vijayakrishnan said. “I am also surrounded by a community of like-minded peers with academic pursuits, which will encourage me to work harder.”

Hanlon agreed that an in-person environment will better his learning.

“I definitely wished I could have been in person since I learn better that way,” Hanlon said. “I am also excited to dive into the campus culture and experience what Penn State really has to offer.”