After a year of coronavirus protocols, virtual classes, wellness days and a twerk circle, many Penn State freshmen feel like it’s time to move on.

Jeremy Laguerre said although his first year “could have been worse,” he’s prepared for it to be over.

“To sum up this year in one word: chaotic,” Laguerre (freshman-meteorology and atmospheric science) said.

As a freshman experiencing his first college experience during a global pandemic, Laguerre said he wished the university could have been more transparent with protocols.

From social distancing to contact tracing, the university continues to implement coronavirus guidelines in hopes of keeping students and the greater State College community safe.

“I understand why the [coronavirus] restrictions were there, but I think sometimes the university wasn’t clear on what they wanted,” Laguerre said. “It just got confusing.”

Laguerre said he followed the guidelines, but when he noticed peers stepping out of line, they rarely faced consequences. Often, he said his upperclassmen friends were the ones breaking the protocols.

“I find it ironic that [East Halls freshmen] were blamed for the rise in [coronavirus] cases throughout the year,” Laguerre said. “Blaming the freshmen for one incident isn’t fair.”

The incident Laguerre referred to was known as the “twerk circle” — when a large group of freshmen living in East Halls gathered in the quad at the beginning of the year. Laguerre said because of this incident, the community pointed fingers directly at East residents.

Laguerre said he’s grateful for all he was able to do this year, but he wishes he would’ve been more involved.

“I think I’m glad overall to see what it was like,” Laguerre said. “I’m glad I was here to experience the learning environment.”

For international student Arwen Borowiak, being over 4,000 miles away from home did not help his transition to college life.

Borowiak traveled from Germany to be part of Penn State’s fencing team. Although he understood the coronavirus restrictions across the world, he said he was still underwhelmed.

“Before coming, I heard there were a lot of rumors about parties, football games and just everyone having a lot of fun, but I didn’t really see that,” Borowiak (freshman-supply chain management) said.

Borowiak said while the fencing team allowed him to meet more people, the pandemic hindered the possibilities of more interactions. He said his worries of meeting people stemmed from contracting the coronavirus.

“Getting to know people was very hard,” Borowiak said. “My sports team was nice with helping me meet people, but outside of that, it was really difficult.”

After not being able to go home during winter break and not seeing his family for 11 months, Borowiak said he’s ready to go home.

“I just don’t feel like I got the real experience,” Borowiak said.

Samantha Colon said she respected the university’s coronavirus guidelines and didn’t find it as hard as others to meet new people.

“I feel like I made the most out of the experience with the circumstances at hand,” Colon (freshman-marketing) said. “I was happy to be on campus and join organizations, even if they were on Zoom. I was still able to get something out of it.”

However, Colon said she wishes she would have talked to “random people” throughout the year rather than just in the beginning.

“You talk to so many people in your first few weeks of college, then it slowly dies down,” Colon said.

However, coming to Penn State, Colon said she thinks the university could’ve done more to help freshmen socialize.

“We go to such a large university, so the number of people we can meet is endless,” Colon said.

Ben Minick said after his first year, he’s “happy” with how everything went.

“In the beginning, it was really hard to make those new connections with dorm restrictions and virtual classes,” Minick (freshman-finance) said. “I was fortunate enough to be accepted into a program that allowed me to meet a bunch of new people who I immediately connected with.”

With his friends from home and the new people he’s met, Minick said his year was socially OK, and it didn’t overwhelm him.

“It allowed me to focus on the academic side of school rather than to get caught up in the social scene of school,” Minick said.

When she first arrived, Maddie Ade said the initial college experience “felt like summer camp more than anything.”

Ade (freshman-fine art) said at the beginning, due to coronavirus protocols, she felt like she was having an abnormal experience. But, she said she knew the university was doing what it had to.

“Over the year, there were definitely a lot more opportunities, and I think Penn State genuinely tried to make it as normal as possible,” Ade said.

Being an art major, Ade said she wishes there could’ve been more in-person options for her.

“For my one class, we would normally be in the studio doing woodwork and sculptures, but instead, we’re stuck doing paper projects,” Ade said.

Ade said because she hasn’t had the in-person class experience, she wishes she would have gotten more involved with other activities.

“There are some nights where I’m just sitting in my dorm on my laptop thinking, ‘I wish I had something else to do,’” Ade said. “Everyone’s making the most of it, but it’s definitely not the same.”

Ade said while she hopes the freshmen continue looking forward to the next few years, it’s difficult for her to not wonder what she’s missed.

“I can’t help but think about what we could’ve done this year without the pandemic.”