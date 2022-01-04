Penn State freshman Grant McDermott unexpectedly died on Dec. 28 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, according to his obituary in the Bucks County Courier Times.

McDermott (freshman-mechanical engineering) was 19 years old and grew up in Holland, Pennsylvania before attending Penn State's main campus.

“Our university family is deeply saddened to learn about the death of Grant McDermott," a university spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends as we offer our heartfelt condolences on this unexpected and painful loss."

At Penn State, McDermott was a member of the University Park Undergraduate Association's First-Year Council.

"Grant lit up every room he was in, always bringing a genuine, caring presence. From his first day on this campus, he looked to support and uplift those around him," UPUA said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this news, and we send our love to his family and friends. We love and miss him dearly."

On Thursday, McDermott’s family will receive condolences beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church in Holland, according to his obituary, and the funeral mass will follow at noon. Masks will be required for attendees.

His family said “contributions in his memory” can be made to PALS Programs here.

PALS Programs is a nonprofit in Bucks County that seeks to create "immersive experiences" for young adults with Down syndrome, according to its website.

As a PALS volunteer, McDermott participated in over seven programs and was known for “his welcoming personality and supportive nature,” according to the Give Lively donation website.

