Penn State football tickets for students will go on sale in late June, starting with sales for graduate students June 20, according to a recent release by Penn State.

Seniors can start buying tickets June 21, juniors on June 22, sophomores on June 23, and tickets open for freshmen June 24. Sales begin at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. each day, though the 2 p.m. close may come earlier if daily allotments sell out.

The cost of the season tickets is $246.

Students may review their ticket eligibility here.

Student tickets are only open to full-time students, and a Ticketmaster account is required to purchase them.

