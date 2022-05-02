Penn State football vs. Auburn, student section

The Penn State student section cheers during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

Penn State football tickets for students will go on sale in late June, starting with sales for graduate students June 20, according to a recent release by Penn State.

Seniors can start buying tickets June 21, juniors on June 22, sophomores on June 23, and tickets open for freshmen June 24. Sales begin at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. each day, though the 2 p.m. close may come earlier if daily allotments sell out.

The cost of the season tickets is $246.

Students may review their ticket eligibility here.

Student tickets are only open to full-time students, and a Ticketmaster account is required to purchase them.

