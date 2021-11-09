Penn State First Gen Advocates hosted a virtual webinar Monday night to celebrate National First-Generation College Week with Eric Thomas — a motivational speaker, author, educator and pastor — as the keynote speaker.

“You are here and you are important,” Thomas said, as he opened by asking the audience why they were in school.

Despite being done over Zoom, audience members were able to provide answers via chat.

Answers as to why attendees were in college ranged from "in order to become Speaker of the House" to " to help underrepresented groups succeed."

“It doesn’t matter if school is difficult or not," Thomas said. "It doesn’t matter if something is difficult or not. What matters is what’s pushing you.”

Thomas’s keynote consisted of three key parts — resilience, persistence and managing transitions.

“Embrace challenges as growth opportunities,” Thomas said. “Challenges are not meant to make us quit or give up, they are meant to be embraced — challenges are a part of the success journey.”

Thomas then discussed the importance of persistence by referring to toughness as a "mindset" and "journey."

"Success is not the absence of failure, young people, it doesn’t mean that because you are successful you are not going to fail," Thomas said.

Discussing his own experience with failure in the form of homelessness at a young age and working his way to earning his Ph.D., Thomas said he is "successful not because [he] met failure, but because [he] persisted through it.”

“You might have to bounce back," Thomas said. "You might have to bounce back several times.”

Thomas also discussed the journey of receiving his degrees. The four-year degree plan turned into a 12-year plan after he was kicked out of college on academic probation.

Dr. Thomas went back to college and "killed it." Then, however, the person who was providing him his scholarship left, which meant Dr. Thomas had to leave as well. The loss of a scholarship had him working until he was able to pay for his degree.

Thomas’s final slide was about managing transitions.

Using an example of losing a computer, Thomas said it is important to maintain the thought process of “I will focus on all of the beauty and not allow life to get all out of wack” as a way to combat feelings of being overwhelmed or depressed.

The event concluded with a Q&A session.

The audience was active and asked Dr. Thomas questions regarding the struggles of earning his degrees, what motivates him and his future goals, which included winning a Nobel Prize.

Thomas ended his speech with advice for students.

“What do you do on the days when you’re not as excited about getting up for school, you don’t feel the greatest," Thomas said. "You go back and look at your why.”

