Pearl Gluck’s upcoming film titled “Little Miss Hasid” aims to tell the story of Sarah Schenirer and Bais Yaakov, the women’s Jewish education movement Schenirer started in 1917 in Kraków, Poland.

Gluck, an associate professor of film production at Penn State, received a Global Fulbright U.S. Scholar award to begin production on the documentary film in Poland and Israel.

This is Gluck’s second Fulbright award as a professor. Her first Fulbright sent her to Hungary to make her first film “Divan” in 2004.

The Fulbright program is one of the top international exchange programs, funded by the U.S. Congress and intended to foster lasting connections between Americans and people from other countries, according to a release.

She is collaborating with Naomi Seidman, the author of “Sarah Schenirer and the Bais Yaakov Movement: A Revolution in the Name of Tradition.” Seidman and Gluck attended the same Bais Yaakov school in Brooklyn as children and have since both left Hasidism.

Gluck said “Little Miss Hasid” was Schenirer’s nickname in grade school because Schenirer was so devoutly religious.

Before Bais Yaakov, Seidman said women were not supposed to study, according to Jewish law. Because of this, large numbers of Polish women were leaving Orthodox Judaism in the early 20th century.

Gluck said the movement was part of a larger feminist movment sweeping Poland at the time, and it wasn’t until the early 1900s that secular schools were starting to accept girls.

Seidman said Orthodox Judaism needed a women’s learning movement to stop these trends. Girls were “reading novels and falling in love with the heroes of the novels. They were not getting a formal Jewish education — just getting an informal one at home,” she said.

“Although it was necessary to save Orthodoxy, strict interpretation of Orthodox law didn’t actually permit it,” Seidman said. “It took somebody just doing it anyway to make it happen.”

While taking the progressive step toward girls’ education, Schenirer’s movement still separated boys from girls — in contrast with the secular schools — according to Gluck.

Seidman said Bais Yaakov was designed to “instill in girls a love for traditional Judaism so that they themselves carry on a Jewish life. They marry religious men, they have children and they keep connected to the Jewish world.”

Bais Yaakov was controversial for reasons other than religious ones. According to Seidman, the movement had adult female learners who would live together collectively. This was seen as socialism by many Polish conservatives, who would throw rocks at Schenirer in public.

According to Gluck, male rabbis became afraid of Bais Yaakov’s success and overtook the movement, removing Schenirer’s leadership role in the process.

Despite this, Gluck said Schenirer remains a “figurehead” in Bais Yaakov. Seidman said she is still known as “Mother Sarah” despite her lack of children.

“She’s always been seen as very religious and the ultimate image of the religious young lady and how she should be,” Gluck said.

Both Seidman and Gluck said Bais Yaakov students weren’t taught that Schenirer was divorced and did not have any children, which may have contested the image the students had of her.

According to Seidman’s book, Schenirer incorporated the arts into education. No other school was teaching arts in Poland at that time, the book said.

“Bais Yaakov was known for having [its] special plays that were all written by and acted by women only — almost like Shakespeare with men only,” Gluck said.

Gluck is a first-generation American and her Hasidic parents were from Hungary and Austria. They both immigrated to America to escape religious persecution under communism, Gluck said.

Gluck said Yiddish was her first language, and she was the first person to obtain a Yiddish Fulbright award as a student at Brandeis University in 1996. She said she conducted all her interviews for the award in Yiddish.

Seidman’s mother attended a Romanian Bais Yaakov school led by Sarah Schenirer herself, Gluck said. Seidman’s father was the official biographer of Schenirer.

Gluck said the idea for the film came to her when she took a group of Penn State students to the Polish National Film School in Łódź in 2019. Seidman’s book came out the same year.

Her student Morgan Seiff started to work on a film about Schenirer but decided to turn the film into a self-reflection about her own half-Catholic, half-Jewish childhood. Her film “Halfway” won the Best Student Nonfiction Film Award at the Centre Film Festival in 2021.

Seiff, who graduated from Penn State in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in film production, said she felt she was not qualified to tell the story of Schenirer — she said she didn’t have enough filmmaking experience at the time. Seidman told Seiff this is a difficult story to tell since the Jewish community reveres Schenirer so much.

Schenirer’s Polish diary was recently discovered, which explains a lot of the recent buzz around the story, Gluck said.

While in Poland filming the movie, Gluck plans to visit some of the original buildings. She said Bais Yaakov was started in a still-standing one-bedroom apartment.

She said she will also talk to as many first-generation Bais Yaakov students as she can find — most of whom are in their 90s by now.

Bais Yaakov — meaning “House of Jacob,” according to Gluck — now has thousands of locations in 13 countries, according to Seidman.

Schenirer loved hiking, and Gluck said she plans to also hike some of the same trails.

Moreover, Gluck will work with Penn State film students — possibly including Seiff — on the documentary once she returns from Poland.

The film will also examine the modern state of the Bais Yaakov movement, Gluck said. Seidman said Bais Yaakov is now quite decentralized and exists more as a “brand” than an organization of schools. The primary “centers” are in Israel and North America.

Bais Yaakov has now become more conservative, along with most of modern Orthodox Jewish culture, according to Seidman. Emphasis is placed on a traditional family lifestyle, and girls rarely live together communally. Gluck said the roles of the women are shifting.

“These days, you’ll find Hasidim on Instagram, you’ll find fashion designers, you’ll find real estate agents and so on,” Gluck said.

Seidman said she believes a problem with Orthodox Judaism is it’s only known for its men.

“The notion that there even is a female culture to Orthodoxy is just unknown in the secular world — and even in the Orthodox world,” Seidman said. “The men know very little about their own daughters’ and sisters’ and wives’ culture. What they know about it, they often make fun of.”

