In honor of October being Filipino American History Month, some Penn State students are celebrating their heritage through appreciation, education and traditional dances like the Tinikling dance.

Through its mission statement, the Penn State Filipino Association is celebrating and representing the university’s Filipino community by promoting cultural diversity within community interactions at Penn State and in State College, according to its website.

Lindsay Aluquin, co-cultural director for PSFA, said she believes Filipino Americans don’t receive a lot of representation for the work they do — especially in the entertainment industry.

To Aluquin (sophomore-nutritional science), this month is a “rare” time in which Filipino Americans can be appreciated for the impacts they’ve made in the United States.

“Filipino American History Month is so important to me because it's an extra motivator to take time to appreciate and educate myself on this crucial part of my identity,” Aluquin said. “Growing up in a predominantly white community and going to predominantly white institutions, I've sadly been neglecting [this identity] for a really long time in my life.”

Having lived in the Philippines for half of her life and then coming to Penn State, Kaely Banega, co-cultural director for PSFA, said she didn’t know anyone or have any family to turn to at first.

Banega (junior-biomedical engineering) said she was used to being surrounded by mostly Hispanic and Asian communities, and when she came to Penn State, a predominantly white community, she looked for a club that shared the same culture as her.

“Since joining [PSFA], I felt more at home,” Banega said. “I like being surrounded by people who I can consider my family and remind me of home — where we do the traditions that I used to do or we learn different things together like our traditions back home.”

Benega said a tradition she’s celebrated with her family since she was born is wearing polka dots or having round fruits on the table for New Year’s Eve.

Also, once the time reads midnight, Banega said her family jumps to grow taller — a superstition she’s followed since she was a kid — and makes lots of noises by banging pots and pans.

Aluquin said she also has a similar family tradition to this, and the main reason behind it is to cleanse the house of “evil spirits and bad omens.”

“It's like starting the new year off with a very clean, pure slate, and it's just a very exciting event to bring forth all good tidings for the upcoming year,” Aluquin said.

Another tradition in Filipino culture is the Tinikling dance, which involves two bamboo sticks, two clappers on each side and two dancers who step between poles.

Jared Asprer, vice president of PSFA, said he was first introduced to the Tinikling dance and other traditional dances through the association.

“I think it's important for me because when I grew up, I didn't really know about all these Filipino dances,” Asprer (junior-actuarial sciences) said. “When I came to Penn State, I really wanted to know what true Filipino culture was, and [the Tinikling dance] is something that could introduce anyone to the Filipino culture.”

For the upcoming Penn State Paul Robeson Cultural Center’s Pride in Our Community Pep Rally at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Monumental Staircase in the HUB-Robeson Center, the PSFA is set to perform a modern version of the Tinikling dance, according to Aluquin. The pep rally is part of Penn State’s Homecoming festivities.

Even though Aluquin and Banega came from “very different” backgrounds, Aluquin said it’s “unique” that they are both co-cultural directors.

Growing up, Aluquin said she had friends from different cultures but never many friends who were Filipino.

“I think it was really important for me to get more in touch with my Filipino identity and to share the beauties and struggles of being both Filipino and American with people who have shared similar experiences,” Aluquin said.

Aluquin said one of the “greatest barriers” for her as a Filipino American was not knowing the language.

A common “immigrant trope” of immigrant parents is to not teach their kids their native language so their kids can be good at English, Aluquin said.

“I felt like I had imposter syndrome,” Aluquin said. “I felt like I wasn't truly Filipino because I didn't have this background knowledge.”

Because of this, Aluquin said she never learned Tagalog — the main dialect of the Philippines — growing up.

“But I realized being Filipino American is far more than just knowing a language or just knowing dances,” Aluquin said. “It's also about being able to persistently work on educating yourself on your culture… and loving the people within your culture and honoring those values that make someone Filipino American.”

For Banega and Aluquin, finding people with shared experiences on campus can be difficult.

“It really is challenging to find someone, or rather, find a community that can empathize with the experiences and struggles that you face as being a part of your minority community,” Aluquin said.

However, Aluquin said facing these challenges has pushed her to be a more “resilient” person.

Banega said it’s easy to feel “very small” in such a “big place.”

“It's very important for places and organizations like the [PRCC] and the [Penn State’s Multicultural Resource Center] that make you feel like you're not alone,” Banega said. “There's also other people here like you — you don't have to feel like you're by yourself.”

Asprer said he wants outsiders to know how welcoming people within the Filipino culture are.

Asprer said PSFA is like a family to him, and the club wants to teach everyone about Filipino culture and make a community where Flipinos can feel and be themselves.

“One thing that we want to show is that we accept everyone,” Asprer said. “We don't really care who you are, what your gender is [or] what your ethnicity is.”

