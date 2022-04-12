Former Penn State fencer, Zara Moss, filed a lawsuit against Penn State and Penn State Fencing head coach Wes Glon on Monday for alleged physical, verbal and psychological abuse, according to court documents.

Moss sued the university for sexual harassment in violation of Title IX, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and respondent superior, and Glon was sued for negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, court documents said.

Glon was originally placed on a three-year suspension Aug. 16, 2021 by SafeSport following alleged misconduct for Glon's failure to report sexual misconduct allegations against assistant coach George Abashidze, abuse of process and retaliation, according to the SafeSport website.

On May 5, 2020, Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ Club in North Carolina, filed a complaint for alleged sexual misconduct against Abashidze.

Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers' Club in Durham, North Carolina, alleged on a Dec. 12, 2017 flight from Portland, Oregon, an intoxicated Abashidze seated next to her persisted with "sexual overtures" for several hours, which eventually escalated to physical assault.

Oldham accused the two coaches of attempting to intimidate her into silence, as they allegedly told her no one would believe her and implied they would "make sure of that."

In November 2021, Wes Glon was reinstated and returned to his position immediately after the U.S. Center for SafeSport “lifted” his three-year suspension following a hearing before an arbitrator, according to Penn State Athletics.

According to court documents, Moss alleged women on the Penn State Fencing team were subject to “sex-based harassment.”

“To say Wes held women and male fencers to a double standard would be a gross understatement,” court documents said. “When women fencers had a minor infraction, Wes publicly shamed them or stripped them of their leadership titles.”

Moss received a full scholarship to Penn State for fencing in 2016 and according to court documents, had known Glon since she was in the sixth grade when the two met at a fencing camp.

“Wes’s sex-based harassment was so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively barred Zara’s access to the educational opportunity her fencing scholarship provided and the benefit of participating in Penn State’s Division I athletics,” the court documents said.

Moss alleges Glon "tormented her for years — criticizing her appearance, hurling sex-based insults at every opportunity, and verbally and psychologically abusing her," court documents said.

Glon also allegedly physically assaulted Moss in her freshman year, court documents said.

According to court documents, Glon made Moss fence "without equipment" and "hit Zara over and over while she sobbed and pleaded with him to stop" during her freshman year.

The alleged incident left Moss with "bruises and scars that lasted over a year," court documents said.

When Moss reported the alleged misconduct to Robert Boland, Penn State's athletic integrity officer, he allegedly "acknowledged that the school had recieved numerous reports of sex discrimination on the team," court documents said.

According to court documents, Boland also allegedly said "well, it's hard to find fencing coaches," in reference to Glon.

Moss alleges because of Glon's alleged misconduct she now has an eating disorder, body dysmorphia, panic and anxiety attack symptoms and significant insecurities, court documents said.

During her time fencing, Moss' teammate suggested Moss get checked for a concussion. Moss alleges Glon "prohibited" her from seeking medical attention and "forced her to train despite her clear concussion," court documents said.

Another alleged incident occurred when Moss was a rising sophomore and had ankle surgery in 2018 and gained weight as a result. Glon allegedly told Moss she was "better when she was skinny."

Glon also allegedly "forced" Moss into competing too quickly after her surgery, which slowed her recovery, court documents said.

When Moss' performance "took a hit," Glon allegedly told her she "was not good anymore," and she "needed a boyfriend," court documents said.

By the time she was a junior, her “panic symptoms stemming from Wes’s relentless abuse were so severe, she had to forego competing internationally,” court documents said.

At the same time, Moss also allegedly had a wrist injury “requiring cortisone shots,” court documents said, and Glon allegedly accused of faking her injuries.

In her senior year, the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on the fencing season.

At the time, Moss was dealing with “chronic wrist pain and developed excruciating leg pain later diagnosed as chronic compartment syndrome, a condition experienced by athletes caused by intense, repetitive exercise,” court documents said.

According to court documents, Moss was warned by Penn State doctors she may have permanent nerve damage if she did not take time to rest and recover.

Glon allegedly lied to her and told her she was cleared to practice.

“Even three practices a week placed [Moss] at risk for permanent nerve damage,” court documents said.

When she reported Glon’s alleged misconduct in April 2021, Bolan asked her to provide names of people who could “corroborate her reports,” court documents said.

When she did give names, during that season, Glon allegedly suspended one of the people named — who also suffered from injuries — for “lying about [their] injuries,” court documents said.

Glon then allegedly lied to the team telling them they had quit, according to court documents.

After she reported the alleged misconduct, she allegedly “never heard from Mr. Boland or Penn State again,” court documents said.

“Zara needed anxiety medications and counseling. And her emotional trauma is ongoing. She is just now recognizing Wes’s conduct for the abuse that it was, and it will take time for Zara to work through her trauma and heal,” court documents said.

Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said via email that “as is Penn State’s general practice, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

RELATED

Jerry Sandusky's attorney files appeal in sexual abuse case On Saturday, Jerry Sandusky's attorney Edward Rymsza filed a petition for writ of habeas cor…