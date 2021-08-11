Faculty from the Coalition for a Just University at Penn State announced a "Rally to Vaccinate Penn State" will be held at noon on Friday in front of Old Main — and "all are welcome" to attend. Additionally, the group will collect "Zoom-In" pledges at the start of fall classes.

During the rally, the group will "officially" deliver its Open Letter to the Penn State Board of Trustees and Administration, which has garnered more than 1150 faculty and 1500 staff, student, alumni, parent and community member signatures.

The letter demands a university-wide vaccination requirement, noting that the majority of the Big Ten already plans to use one.

The Penn State Faculty Senate, University Park Undergraduate Association and the Graduate and Professional Student Association have all asked Penn State to enforce a vaccine requirement. Instead of mandating full vaccination status, the university has thus far encouraged vaccinations by offering certain rewards and prizes for uploading vaccination cards to health records.

Similar to the CJU, protestors from the Coalition of Graduate Employees gathered on July 20, 2020 to participate in a “die-in,” where members laid on the ground for 13 minutes to represent the over 130,000 nationwide coronavirus deaths at the time and allege the university hadn’t considered the full ramifications of reopening ahead of last fall semester.

Rally attendees are encouraged to bring signs, wear academic regalia and masks, and come ready to share testimonials, the release said.

The "Zoom-In" will collect pledges for faculty willing to only teach on Zoom the first two days of the semester to demonstrate the group is "not comfortable returning to in-person teaching without a vaccine mandate."

Decisions to hold the rally and "Zoom-In" were a result of an emergency meeting held last Thursday, where 250 faculty members met to express concerns of feeling disregarded by Penn State's administration in their decision making, the CJU said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases parking information for fall 2021 move-in week Penn State announced parking adjustments for the fall semester student arrival period from A…