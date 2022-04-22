The Earth is suffering from many major issues, so Penn State Evan Pugh University Professor and Kappe Professor of Environmental Engineering Bruce Logan said he believes the most important issue is climate change.

Logan, who’s also the associate director of Penn State’s Institutes of Energy and the Environment, said he feels this way in part because climate change can lead to even more of these issues, like the loss of biodiversity within species and habitats.

If no solutions are made, Logan said climate change effects will continue to harm the Earth’s future.

“There will be more hurricanes, more tornadoes, more floods and more intensive rain falls in some places,” Logan said, “and more extensive drought in others.”

Assistant Director of Penn State’s Sustainability Institute Michele Halsell said climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is a serious “interrelated environmental problem” because atmosphere warming "is already increasing the frequency and severity of storms."

Halsell said warming is increasing the risk of coastal flooding and damaging entire island nations since glaciers are melting, and there’s an increased risk of forest fires — which are influenced by an increase in droughts. She said these floods and forest fires affect agriculture and food supplies.

However, there are some potential current solutions, such as using renewable sources like wind, solar and geothermal energy, Halsell said. But “there’s so much more,” according to Halsell, as energy efficiency and energy conservation are also important tools in reducing GHG emissions.

Likewise, Logan said using decarbonized energy infrastructure helps in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, "but CO2 emissions are very long lived." Therefore, a solution would be to slow this process down to reach "negative CO2 emissions."

The good news, Halsell said, is there’s more success in other environmental areas — like the ozone layer, and Halsell said she hopes the same thing can be enacted with climate change and GHG emissions since “we already have the technology.”

"We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road and in [electric vehicle] charging infrastructure, which is promising," Halsell said.

For Jo Dumas, associate teaching professor of media studies at Penn State, it’s important to share good news as well as the negative aspects of environmental issues.

She said she believes it’s crucial to work on repairing environmental damages “while encouraging each other with stories of ongoing progress.”

“Every day should be Earth Day,” Dumas said.

Halsell said individuals and communities as a whole can do a lot to help solve environmental problems, and the U.S. needs more federal and state policies that enhance — rather than impede — the adoption of new technologies and new behaviors across all sectors of society.

"Communities can emphasize density to promote walkability and ‘bike-ability’ as an alternative to automobiles to reduce GHG emissions,” Halsell said.

Commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals “requires action,” Dumas said, and Penn State has several resources like its Sustainability Institute, civil and environmental engineering program, Student Farm and others that lead the charge for the entire university.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals were curated in 2015, and they’re a set of 17 goals that are “an urgent call for action by all countries,” according to the UN. The goals are a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future” that look to tackle issues such as climate change and poverty by 2030.

Within individuals’ lives, steps like measuring one’s own carbon footprint can be taken to make lifestyle adjustments and understand where carbon emissions come from, Halsell said, and changes to dietary choices to emphasize fruits, vegetables and grains can have a beneficial impact.

Ultimately, Logan said day-to-day personal choices matter.

“We are the solution,” Dumas said. “If each of us… do a little each day to heal our planet and build more planet healthy practices, working together [will ease]… effort and [generate] joy.”

The Earth’s environmental future will depend on each individual’s collective choices — at home and at work — as well as on communities as whole, according to Halsell.

“Climate change is something that everybody that graduates today is going to face in their whole professional career, so they should learn about it as much as they can,” Logan said.

