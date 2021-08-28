Faculty, students and community members alike gathered in front of Old Main Friday to urge Penn State's administration to institute a vaccine mandate immediately.

The event, which was organized by the Coalition for a Just University and the second of its kind recently, drew close to 100 attendees — one being Gary King.

King, a professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State, said he believes students, faculty and staff should have all possible protections against the virus.

"Masks are important and needed, but we can go much further than that," he said.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 3, President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate vaccinations, though Penn State "is not impartial to them," and an immediate indoor mask mandate soon followed for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

Klaus Keller, professor of geosciences at Penn State and a resident of Port Matilda, said he thinks “it's important to take a scientific approach that balances the benefits and the risks you have."

"I think the ethical and scientifically sound way to go is to actually mandate vaccines," Keller said.

Keller pointed out the vaccines Penn State already requires, such as one for measles. He also pointed to the Federal Drug Administration's Monday approval of the Pfizer vaccine when expressing his desire for a vaccine mandate.

Penn State currently requires students to be vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella, as well as meningitis, for students living on campus, according to Penn State's Immunizations Overview.

In his speech, Abhay Ashtekar, an Eberly College of Science professor of physics, commended Indiana University's "courage" in taking its vaccine mandate to the Supreme Court, in what he said he believes is a much more conservative state than Pennsylvania.

Ashtekar said after his speech he believes Penn State's fall football games could be "superspreader" events.

"Unless we do something, it's going to get much worse. We need to do something more,” he said. "My view is that this is not a time for finger-pointing, this is a time at which everybody should get together and take action that would really make a big dent in improving the situation.”

Coming from a scientific background, Ashtekar said he believes mandating the vaccine is a way to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

"Science is very unequivocal about this. There is very clear evidence that vaccines help," Ashtekar said.

Ashtekar said he also believes the administration is trying to balance a variety of factors. However, he said nine of the 14 Big Ten universities "have found a way to navigate around the problems."

On Tuesday, Ohio State became the ninth Big Ten Conference school to mandate vaccines, following Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

Barron said in his Aug. 12 letter to the community if Penn State requires the vaccine, it could face legal challenges, and state funding could be withheld.

King said he was disappointed in Barron's statement and said he believes it's "very sad" a university president would make "policy on a basis of political whims."

He also said he believes the right to bodily autonomy is an argument vaccine mandate opponents have used.

A counterprotester who was at the rally was escorted to an ambulance by University Police after a physical altercation with other attendees. Other counterprotesters held signs toward the back of the crowd.

King said he believes in the case of the coronavirus vaccine, a person's right to bodily autonomy "violates the bodily autonomy of everyone else to live in a safe environment."

Ray Najjar, who lives in State College and teaches meteorology and atmospheric science at Penn State, said he understands “vaccine hesitancy — but the risks of not vaccinating are much higher."

"It's not like any medicine is perfect, but we know that this [vaccine] saves a lot of lives. It has already," Najjar said.

David Almeida, a Penn State professor of human development, said in his speech he believes Penn State needs some protective measures at the upcoming football games — including testing.

"You bring 106,000 people into a stadium where everyone is screaming with no protection at all," Almeida said. "That is the perfect recipe for spreading this virus. It will happen. I wish I was wrong... but I'm afraid I'm not gonna be wrong."

After the event, Almeida said he wanted to help Penn State but not anger the administration. He said he believes the best way to get the administration's attention is through the students.

"The faculty can do a lot of action, but I've seen what students on this campus can do when they get together," Almeida said. "I've seen what they can do with THON, the energy they can bring together, the changes [they] can make. I hope the students understand what a serious issue this is."

Almeida said he understands students want a regular college experience, but he said the only way it happens is if the pandemic is handled first.

One of Penn State's goals, as a large research university, should be to be educate those people with concerns about the vaccine, Almeida said.

"This vaccine has been tested more than any other drug in the history of medicine," Almeida said.

James Howell, a Penn State professor of biochemistry, said he attended the event because he was "appalled" at the university's recent policies.

Howell said he believes Barron's funding argument is "preposterous" and "idiotic." He said the funding that comes from Pennsylvania is a small portion of the overall budget.

"They're lying when they say there aren't enough resources to fund this," Howell said.

Almeida said Penn State receives far more funding from tuition, federal grants and contracts than from the state.

Barron said in his letter the university's mitigation efforts cover "vaccines, masking and testing" in a way that incites "as little polarization as possible," as there are widely differing opinions across the nation.

"Regulations across the country clearly reflect state-level political realities," Barron said. "State funding of our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, meaning that our funding relies on strong bipartisan support."

Penn State said 83% of on-campus students provided proof of coronavirus vaccination as of Monday.

Currently, students and faculty who do not provide proof of vaccination with the university are required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus will be tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

Julia Kregenow, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State, said she attended the event because she wants to save lives.

Kregenow said she values lives more than state funds. She said if the state withdraws funds from the university, she believes in Penn State's "ability to overcome that hardship."

The event ended with some of the faculty members participating in a stand-in outside of Barron's office inside of Old Main. They intended to speak with the president, but he wasn't present at the time.

"Everyone here is trying to do what they think is right, and we don't all agree,” Kregenow said. "But saving lives is the most important thing that I can see."

