Penn State faculty and staff who received a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine are now able to upload that information to the Salesforce Health Cloud, according to a release Monday.

An image of a faculty or staff member’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official Vaccination Record Card can be uploaded to the platform, and it’s “strongly encouraged” by the university, the release said.

The card must include dates and information about first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine as well as the location the doses were administered.

Individuals with uploaded booster information will not be required to quarantine should they be contact traced for the coronavirus, according to the release.

Students can also upload their booster status via myUHS, the release said.

