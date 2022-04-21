Penn State criminology professor Howard Smith said he makes sure he takes a day to lecture his classes about various forms of sexual abuse each semester — not only because the topic is important to educate students on but because child sex abuse has affected him personally.

“When I talk in the class, I talk more about that sexual abuse can happen to any family, anybody,” Smith said. “I usually have a student or two every year who will come and contact me and say that this has happened, and [I’m] the first person [they’ve] ever told.”

Not only can it happen to any family — it happened to his own, Smith said.

Smith’s adopted daughter, Taylor Rupp, a Penn State alumna, experienced sexual abuse from her biological father when she was only 3 years old.

For Rupp, her abuse started after her biological parents divorced, and visitation between herself and her biological father began. Rupp, now 24, recalled her experience, remembering “only faint details,” as her abuse occurred over 20 years ago, and her memory “may have also now blocked out certain portions due to trauma.”

“He would take my sister and me to his parents' house where he was staying at that time, and that is where the abuse occurred,” Rupp said.

Despite her age, Rupp knew it wasn’t right and continued trying to escape during her stays with him.

“I remember stealing the portable house phone and running to the closet to call my mom, but he found me before I could,” Rupp said. “That’s when he took my sister and me to the river and told us if we ever told anyone, he would drown us there.”

Before she told anyone what was happening, Rupp said even at the age of 3, she experienced the common feeling that so many abuse survivors feel — unclean.

“When I would come home, I would change my clothes so many times. I would frantically tear apart my dresser trying to find something clean to not feel so dirty,” Rupp said. “Unfortunately, being so young, I didn’t know that’s why, and neither did my family. They thought I was just changing clothes for a new or cuter outfit.”

Eventually, Rupp came forward to her own family and told them about her abuse. At the time, Smith was only dating Rupp’s mother, but he still remembers finding out about the situation.

“We weren’t sure at first — ‘Was this really happening?’” Smith said. “Our oldest daughter revealed in a 3-year-old’s way that this stuff was going on.”

With his experience in law school and the criminal justice field, Smith said he believed bringing her case to court would be easier than it was.

“There was sufficient evidence, so I thought this would be taken care of pretty quickly,” Smith said. “About 15 years later, we were still dealing with parts of it. Nothing has ever happened to him. He’s never been prosecuted, and he never will be.”

Rupp agreed and said the legal process really didn’t lead her or her family anywhere.

“My mom and [stepdad] and grandparents helped us fight for years to protect us from any more abuse,” Rupp said. “However, he had a twin brother that passed his polygraph for him, and the videos and pictures counselors had us show to demonstrate what was done, went missing.”

And these kinds of cases are all too common within the criminal justice system. According to The New York Times, within the Manhattan district attorney’s office, prosecutors dropped 49% of sexual assault cases in 2019 — an increase from 37% in 2017.

According to the Office of Justice Programs’ National Criminal Justice Reference Service, child sexual abuse cases are “notoriously difficult to prosecute.” From a lack of medical evidence to relying on the testimony of a child, there are numerous barriers in the trials of these cases.

The study titled “The Prosecution of Child Sexual Abuse: A Partnership to Improve Outcomes” by Stephanie D. Block and Linda M. Williams for the University of Massachusetts Lowell determined that less than one in five child sexual assault cases went forward to prosecution — with only about half of those resulting in conviction or guilty plea.

Cases like these not only get dropped by district attorneys but they also often go unreported. Although Rupp reported at only 3 years old, many survivors don’t come forward until much later in life — a phenomenon called delayed disclosure.

On Dec. 22, 2021, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wrote a letter asking state Senate Republican leaders for a floor vote on legislation that would provide a two-year extension for child sex abuse survivors to pursue civil lawsuits.

This legislation, House Bill 951, would allow for lawsuits to be filed on claims outside the statute of limitations “in order to hold accountable the individuals and institutions that committed and enabled the abuse they suffered,” Wolf wrote in his letter to Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward.

Wolf asked for the bill to be the Senate’s “first order of business” when it returned to session in January 2022.

However, as of April 20, the Senate has still not brought the bill to the floor in Pennsylvania.

The bill was based on one of the four recommendations from a grand jury that investigated child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania in 2018 — creating a “civil law” window.

This “civil law window” explained that current laws allow sex abuse survivors a window of 12 years to sue once they turn 18. However, survivors who had already reached their 30s when the law was passed got only two years, a time frame that had already expired back in the 1990s.

According to the jury report, this didn’t do much to help survivors, as the church was still “actively and systematically concealing clergy sex abuse.” The jurors argued for a second chance for those survivors to bring lawsuits forward so that “those older [survivors] should get their two years back — now that the church is finally being forced to come clean.”

This is not the first time legislation addressing civil lawsuits for child sex abuse survivors has been attempted to be passed. A proposed constitutional amendment to allow a one-time change to Pennsylvania’s civil statute of limitations on child sex crimes was on track to be deliberated on by voters in May 2021.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed this amendment in April 2021 to give child sex abuse survivors a two-year window to pursue claims in civil court, moving the bill to the Senate, but Wolf’s Department of State failed to advertise it as it’s constitutionally required, leading to former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s resignation.

This resulted in sending the proposed amendment back to step one in the amendment process, and the earliest it could appear on a ballot would be 2023.

In September 2021, people gathered on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, urging the state Senate to pass the bill. These child sex abuse survivors and their advocates said they’d “had enough,” and despite Wolf also urging state GOP Senate leaders to take it to vote in January 2022, House Bill 951 still hasn’t seen the Senate floor.

Sarah Henry, a Penn State graduate student, was one of Smith’s students when they came forward about their own child sexual abuse story. Similarly to Rupp, Henry’s (graduate-criminology) abuse began when they were 3 years old.

“My uncle used to rape me until the age of 6. I didn't really remember until my junior year of college. I kind of had these memories coming back, actually after Howard Smith talked in his class about it,” Henry said. “It was just while I was home, I had this memory come back, and I was like, ‘This can't be real, no way that this happened.’”

Henry said they then went on to research repressed memories and other symptoms of child sexual abuse and trauma, and they found that these matched their experiences as the memories continued to come back.

“I realized I had so many of them growing up, I just thought I was a weird kid,” Henry said.

After Henry began to understand what happened to them, they said they started the process of coming forward with their story.

“I went through the whole process of telling friends and family and trying to figure out what to do,” Henry said. “That, of course, was very complicated and complex and emotional. After I told my mother, she had decided that we should take on the criminal justice system because he had actually done it to her as well.”

Henry recalled their mother telling them she didn’t “want to let him get away with this,” and she thought she was “the last person” Henry’s uncle had abused. Because of this, Henry’s mother wanted to pursue legal action.

“The investigation — it was awful. It was one of the worst aspects,” Henry said. “First, I did some interviews over the phone because I was up here at Penn State, and my family's in Lancaster. Then, I spent most of my spring break in the police office.”

Henry said police made them call their uncle to get him to admit to the abuse by apologizing or showing other “signals of guilt.”

Despite dealing with their own case, Henry said they felt pressured to pursue legal action.

“I knew that I'd feel awful if I didn't do it. Because again, it wasn't just me,” Henry said. “It was my mom, and there were actually a few other women who came forward.”

The pressure to continue the legal battle fell on Henry’s shoulders, as their case was the only one left within the statute of limitations.

“I felt like justice for a lot of them kind of fell on me,” Henry said. “So I was like, well, I have to do this. If not for me, at least for them.”

When Henry called their uncle at the police station, they said he essentially denied the abuse for over seven minutes. After that, the detectives dropped the investigation, saying they didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute or take it any further.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Despite the inevitable disappointment of their case being dropped and reliving their trauma for their uncle to receive “no consequences,” Henry said they couldn’t help but feel a little relieved.

“I had another year of college left, and it was really nice to know I wasn't going to have to be going back and forth,” Henry said. “I could just be a normal college student trying to enjoy my last year here.”

The end of the investigation didn’t end the process for Henry though. They discussed coming forward and how Smith was one of the first people they told, for one reason being that they “needed to figure things out at the very base level.” However, something that helped them was knowing this is not a unique experience.

“Howard had actually gotten me in contact with Taylor, and having someone else to talk to who had been through it — even though we had never spoken, even though she was a stranger at the time — was so helpful,” Henry said. “It's so helpful just having just one other person who understood and who got it.”

Henry now attends classes like Smith’s as a guest speaker to discuss their own experience with child sexual assault. They speak in many criminology and sociology classes to not only share their story but also to help other students who have potentially experienced the same thing.

“I wanted people to know that they're not alone, that there are people out here who get it and who understand,” Henry said. “I wanted to both help them and then also help their friends and family. Because they know there are also people that hear my talk that know someone whether… they understand it or whether… that person's told them yet.”

Drawing on their own experience coming forward with their story, Henry said they lost friendships over the fact that the people in their life “didn’t know how to handle it or support” them.

“If I can help them understand it a little bit better, they’ll be able to better help their friend,” Henry said. “Then also for me, knowing that there is a purpose to it and a way that I can turn that thing into something hopeful for others is a huge way of how I can cope with it.”

Both Rupp and Henry had different experiences with the criminal justice processes due to the ages at which they came forward about their experiences, so House Bill 951 would have different impacts on both of them.

In Rupp’s case, an extension of her statute of limitations wouldn’t affect her unless she took her case back to court — a situation she said would be unlikely because she was recently adopted by Smith.

Although Rupp admitted that in her circumstances this legislation probably wouldn’t be helpful, she said she believes it could help in other ways.

“​​I think it would help a lot of people because not everyone is as fearless as I felt in that moment,” Rupp said. “I didn’t care what would happen; I just wanted it to stop and for my little sister to be safe.”

However, Henry said this legislation could’ve given them more time to process their recent revelation of their experience with sexual abuse before they came forward and began to pursue legal action through investigation.

“Even at that point, I wasn't sure if it was too late to do anything about it,” Henry said. “So, I think knowing that there would be more time would be really helpful in just allowing myself to feel like I'm ready and strong enough to handle all that happens.

“When you go through something like that, you have to tell them what happened specifically over and over again. It's just so draining, and you relive it each time, and it's so much, let alone if you just came to the realization and are just trying to handle it.”

Both Rupp and Henry said their college experiences were affected by their abuse — through the legal system and in their own personal lives.

“I suffered greatly from depression in high school. I withdrew my first semester at Penn State and took two years off,” Rupp said. “I finally went back to school in 2018 and completed my bachelor's in three years through lots of hard work and dedication while working full time and taking care of a newborn baby on my own.”

For Rupp, she said she’s “very grateful to have a supportive family who offered countless hours of babysitting while I worked.”

Henry also said coming to terms with their abuse and going through an investigation impacted their Penn State experience significantly.

“The end of my junior year was incredibly stressful. I was definitely not in a good place mental health-wise. Honestly, I was at a point where I didn't really care if I was alive or not,” Henry said. “I think it was hard to know that my junior year was basically consumed by that. There wasn't a day that went by that I didn't think about it.”

Both Rupp and Henry have seen their experiences affect their relationships as well.

“I didn’t and am still progressively working on trust with men. I am thankful my [stepfather] was the true father figure I needed,” Rupp said. “I feel like these are more subconscious things I have to work on, but overall, I truly feel as though therapy helped me to heal so much.”

“It hugely affects how you trust people and how you learn to be comfortable with people,” Henry said. “It still majorly affects how I interact with people and all of that.”

For Henry, what makes them feel better is remembering “we all have different baggage that affects the ways we do those things, so this just happens to be mine.”

“Some days it's bigger than others, but it's manageable,” Henry said.

Smith said while providing these new opportunities for survivors to pursue legal action is important, he didn’t think this legislation would have as big of an impact as he thinks therapy will.

“We focus on these lawsuits and criminal punishments, and those are necessary,” Smith said. “But if you really want to help the [survivors], let's really push counseling out there. My daughters have done pretty well with it because we got them into counseling right away and had some good counselors.”

Rupp agreed with her father that therapy and counseling are what has helped her the most overall.

“I think it’s important to share that therapy helps,” Rupp said. “I hated it and was dragged kicking and screaming to therapy all the way through high school, but I don’t believe I would have felt as at peace with it as I do [now] if I didn’t have it.”

One thing Smith, Rupp, Henry and Wilson all agreed upon was that talking about their experiences helps.

“The only positive thing, and this is a real reach in that there's been so much sexual abuse, is that you’re not alone. That's one of the biggest reliefs for my kids, for even us as parents,” Smith said. “There are so many other people who have experienced this — that once you start talking to them, then it becomes a lot easier to talk about it, and that's part of the healing.”

Rupp and Henry aren’t the only former or current Penn State students to have experienced sexual abuse in childhood.

Yvette Willson, the director of Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, explained one of the center’s purposes is to provide “direct one-on-one support for students who may have experienced different forms of interpersonal violence,” occasionally dealing with survivors of child sexual abuse.

“We do get some, occasionally some 17-year-olds that are coming in as a student or even 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds who experienced something as a child,” Wilson said. “By doing things like extending the statute of limitations, it gives folks that additional time to process what has happened to them, to hopefully get some really good therapy and support, and then if they want to report it and pursue something, they can do so.”

However, in doing the work she’s been doing for 25 years, Willson has found most survivors don’t want to talk about their experiences.

“I don't see this necessarily helping a ton of people just because I know it's so hard to come forward, but for those that are ready to do that, they want to have folks held accountable,” Willson said. “This could be life-changing, and especially for children, it is so important. Then when you throw in other marginalizations that people may have, all of those things just kind of build on those barriers that prevent them from sometimes being able to access and seek justice.”

Willson said she believes House Bill 951 would “take away that one additional barrier” for those who are ready and able to pursue legal action because “finally they’re going to be able to do something about what happened to them.”

As for whether this bill will be helpful in the long run, Smith said he believes it won’t have as much of an impact on the individual level as people hope it will.

“I don’t think it will hurt, but I think where it’s going to be helpful is when it’s used against some sort of organization like the Catholic Church, like Penn State, then it could be helpful,” Smith said. “But when you’re talking about individual lawsuits, which are the bulk of the sexual abuse cases, you’re suing your uncle or cousin.

“My kids could theoretically sue their biological father, but they want to just be done with him. So, I think this could be helpful when these things come to light, and you find out it’s an organization.”

Dara Purvis, Penn State Law professor and associate dean for research and partnerships at Penn State Law, unified the perspectives of Smith, Rupp, Henry and Willson by explaining the purpose behind House Bill 951 is to make up for the time lost by human behavioral patterns.

“I do talk quite a bit about how really all [survivors] of sexual abuse, but particularly [survivors] who are children, don't behave in ways that people kind of expect,” Purvis said. “Someone who has not dealt with this issue thinks, ‘Oh, if I were [a survivor], I would be so angry, and I would immediately do everything I could to report it and bring wrongdoers to justice. And that's just not how people behave, especially when… they're young, when they go through this.”

These misconceptions about abuse and its prevalence within the criminal justice system are frequently made, as only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police, meaning more than two out of three go unreported, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

“If the bill passes, I think it would indicate a growing societal understanding of some of the longest-lasting harms of this kind of abuse,” Purvis said. “I think that perspective would have potential impact in it in a whole variety of areas of the law relating to children and to… survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault more generally.”

A two-year extension would give survivors more time, or even a second chance to come forward, but in the grand scheme of child sexual abuse cases, Purvis said she agrees with Smith that it won’t necessarily be enough.

“If I were waving a magic wand or kind of drawing up a wish list, you could say instead of a two-year window, we’re just going to remove the statute of limitations entirely for this,” Purvis said. “In a lot of ways, that's the simplest. We don’t like to have indefinite liability, but there are some circumstances where it’s appropriate, and I think that [arguably], this is one of them.”

From Purvis’ perspective, it’s the systemic examples of child sexual abuse that “we as a society haven’t reckoned with.”

“What would it look like if we tried to meaningfully support people with allegations of abuse, to help them get to a place where they feel comfortable coming forward?” Purvis said. “Changes both within the legal system and society more generally can [make] a more welcoming place for [survivors] of sexual assault and abuse to come forward.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE