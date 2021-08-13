The Penn State University Faculty Senate hosted a special meeting at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss and respond to Penn State's coronavirus policies for the upcoming semester, according to the Senate's agenda.

The Senate passed two positional resolutions and provided a vote of "no confidence" regarding the university's coronavirus mitigation plans for the fall, the agenda said.

Penn State has decided to not mandate the vaccine and has put other coronavirus mitigation efforts such as indoor masking mandates and required weekly testing in place.

The Faculty Senate "urges the university to reconsider their fall 2021 plan, work closely with [the] Senate and make all plans and contingencies transparent to the university community," according to the agenda.

The Faculty Senate called for an "immediate vaccination mandate" for Penn State students, faculty and staff at the meeting. It called for universal mask mandates, twice weekly coronavirus testing for individuals without proof of vaccination and adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance until full vaccination can occur, according to the agenda.

The Senate also called for instructor choice in determining course mode, remote options for campus activities and "significant and diverse faculty representation" on coronavirus task forces related to the plans and policies.

According to the agenda, the Senate stated it "reserves the right to revisit a vote of no confidence on or before the next scheduled Senate plenary meeting," which will take place Sept. 14.

In response to the Faculty Senate's discussion and resolutions, Penn State President Eric Barron said the university's plans are aimed to uphold the health and safety of the community, with its encouragement of vaccination.

Barron said the university is monitoring the coronavirus and will be ready to change its policies when needed. He also said administration will continue to meet with the Faculty Senate.

Matthew Schuyler and David Kleppinger from the Penn State Board of Trustees expressed their support for Barron and the university's coronavirus plans.

"We believe it’s important to acknowledge the complexity and unprecedented nature of the pandemic, and the fact that there are no easy solutions," the board's statement said. "An ongoing dialogue, with mutual appreciation for these challenges, is the most productive way to address any concerns with the planned approach."

