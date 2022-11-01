Penn State faculty recently released a letter addressing President Neeli Bendapudi's response to the Uncensored America event and the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice.

On Oct. 26, Bendapudi told members of the committee that the university will no longer move forward with looking for a director, according to SpotlightPA.

SpotlightPA reported that Bendapudi said budget concerns were part of the funding issues.

The letter from faculty said the university has continued "backsliding" on issues of racial justice.

"At a time of rising racial inequality and intensifying racial injustice, Penn State leadership has decided to turn its back on research to address and potentially positively impact the realities of racial injustice," the letter said.

University officials said "key stakeholders" were involved with making this decision; yet, no one "who labored to make the center happen" were consulted, the letter said.

According to the letter, the decision to cancel the center happened after the Oct. 24 Uncensored America event, which was scheduled to host Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein. The event was canceled due to "escalating violence," as announced by the university.

Penn State "blamed" protesters, which proved the reason for those protesting the event — "[the protesters] don't matter," the letter said.

"More recently, consider their embarrassing, dehumanizing response to protests by those demanding an opportunity to learn without threat to their physical or psychological well-being," the letter said. "Each time, Penn State promised to do better and to invest in its infrastructure. Each time, as has happened again with the events of last week, the university’s actions prove that there is no institutional commitment."

In the letter, faculty said they recognized that "our new president is still fully settling into her role and has many arduous tasks before her, we assert that the issues addressed in this document are pressing and urgent."

