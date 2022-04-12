As students across campus head to class without masks for the first time in almost two years, Penn State staff and faculty like teaching assistant Zachary Bigalke are adjusting in their own ways.

On March 23, Penn State’s administration shifted its coronavirus mitigation protocol for students and faculty on campuses, citing “high vaccination rates among students, faculty and staff” and “low COVID-19 Community Levels,” which paused required coronavirus testing for unvaccinated individuals and indoor masking requirements except for in areas like “health care facilities, on public transportation and in transportation hubs.”

Initially, Penn State modified its indoor masking protocol starting March 7 for many indoor settings within its campuses located in low or medium community transmission areas, however, masks were still required in classrooms.

Bigalke (graduate-kinesiology) said the news of the switch shocked him after he found the release on Twitter.

“I think the first time I saw it was on Twitter. Somebody else had written something, and they had included a link to the Penn State press release or whatever Penn State news site,” Bigalke said. “And I went and read it, and yeah, that immediately just floored me.”

For Bigalke, who is a third-year Ph.D. student and teaching assistant leading Friday discussion groups while writing his dissertation, the timing made the university’s decision more confusing.

“It was a really weird way to announce it, and I think especially part of where it got lost in the shuffle with the timing coming right around, you know spring break,” Bigalke said.

Steve Kraycik, associate teaching professor and director of student television within Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, heard the news through the university’s daily email blast and mentioned a positive reaction among his colleagues to the shift in guidance.

“I would say most of my colleagues that I've talked with have been very positive about the change… I certainly speak for myself when I say it's a long time coming,” Kraycik said. “I don't think anybody enjoyed being masked inside and in classes for the better part of two years.”

Jennifer Coupland, clinical professor of marketing in Penn State’s Smeal College of Business, said she couldn’t decide how she felt when she heard the news.

“The fact that restrictions are being lifted is a good sign — it means we're moving in the right direction,” Coupland said. “But on the other hand, I have family in England, and I do know that this has not gone away, and they had a resurgence maybe a month ago.”

For Couplan, she “figured” a resurgence may happen here, and among her colleagues, Coupland said she found a more mixed response.

“I spoke with my colleagues in this committee meeting, and I just kind of asked them, ‘How do you feel about this, what are your thoughts?’ and it was very much split,” Coupland said.

Additionally, Bigalke, who decided to take a cautious approach to the transition, said he understands the excitement but worries about the consequences.

“I've still been fairly remote, you know. Some [people] are definitely less apprehensive about it than others,” Bigalke said. “I understand people are coming from different places, some people just want this to be over, unfortunately pandemics don't cue to the desires of humans, but I understand that natural social impulse.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Going back into the classroom after the announcement was a learning curve for everyone, according to Coupland, who decided reading the room would be the best plan.

“In my smaller class, I kind of thought, ‘OK, I have [a mask] in my pocket, I'm going to get a sense of how students are feeling about the situation and decide what to do,’” Coupland said. “When I turned the corner —this is [an] 18-person class — so when I turned the corner, it looked like nobody was wearing a mask.”

Although, personal circumstances lead to her decision on the updated guidelines.

“I kind of thought, ‘OK, I'll just go in and not wear a mask,’ because I think for me personally, because I am vaccinated and boosted, and all of that, I wasn't too concerned for myself, but it was more how do other people feel about it at this point,” Coupland said.

Bigalke, on the other hand, said he was more cautious when it came to in-person teaching.

“I was wearing a mask and, you know, I was less comfortable going up closer to groups, and you know, getting involved when we did smaller group discussions,” Bigalke said. “I do have a couple of assistants in the classroom, and I honestly leaned on them a bit more on that first Friday because they weren't wearing masks, and they felt more comfortable.”

Kraycik said overall, he feels positively about the university’s decision.

“I think the timing was right, and from my perspective, no matter what measure you use, it was certainly a good time to finally drop the masking requirement and at least make it optional for those who would want to continue doing it,” Kraycik said.

In hindsight, Coupland said she would have liked more time to transition.

“I do think that lifting the mask mandate was a surprise,” Coupland said. “I think I would have appreciated maybe a week or something just to kind of process it myself.”

Coupland said she has warmed to the idea as the days continue.

“The fact that I think when I walk into a classroom now I feel comfortable, and I feel like most students feel comfortable, it's kind of like ripping off a band-aid where it's almost like, I don't know why they made the decision so quickly, and decided to lift it so quickly — they may have have reasons for that,” Coupland said.

Overall, Kraycik said he believes the university has done the best it could under the circumstances.

“I think, generally speaking, Penn State has handled it well. I think we took the right steps when things were pretty dicey, and now that things are clearly easing in a big way, I think it was time to finally make that call and unmask the campus and, you know, free people up a little bit more,” Kraycik said.

For Bigalke, he was “disappointed” with the university’s decision.

“The way this happened didn't really surprise me necessarily — it disappointed me — but I don't think I didn't expect Penn State to do anything different,” Bigalke said.

Coupland added that a cautious approach may have been best.

“[It] probably would have been good to keep the masks on just anticipating what's going to happen,” Coupland said.

Kraycik added he’s excited to finally be in person for graduation again.

“It's really exciting from a faculty member perspective that we will be back in person for graduation this year finally, and that's a long time coming too,” Kraycik said. “And I think students are excited about that, and I think faculty are just as excited for sure.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE